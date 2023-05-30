ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo honors Moonbin with cover of latter’s favorite song; Captions memories as ‘My friend’

As his first Instagram update following the sudden passing of fellow ASTRO member Moonbin, Cha Eun Woo took to revealing some snaps from the studio. On the following day, the origin of the photos was revealed via a song cover shared on his own YouTube account.

Cha Eun Woo’s tribute to Moonbin

On May 29, ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo shared a new video on his YouTube channel ‘차은우 CHAEUNWOO’. Titled ‘[Cover] 스토커 (10cm) l Sung by CHA EUN-WOO’, the video shows the idol and actor in a studio, sitting in front of a recording mic in casual clothes as he nods along to the beats of the song. Soon, he begins singing the lyrics to soloist 10cm’s popular song ‘Stalker’. Known to be Moonbin’s favorite song, which he previously sang, this seemed to be Cha Eun Woo’s way of remembering his late bandmate.

The ‘Island’ actor also shared a clip of his cover on his Instagram story, redirecting to the video. Before this, however, he posted a video of Moonbin singing ‘Stalker’ while Cha Eun Woo took instant photos of him. This was followed by a collection of these snaps starring the late singer, as well as memories from a fun night with the ASTRO members. In the photos, Moonbin and Cha Eun Woo could be seen taking a ‘love shot’, and posing for the camera.

Moonbin’s sudden death

The ASTRO member tragically passed away on April 19 and was reportedly found dead by his manager in his Gangnam residence. After initial reports, Fantagio confirmed the news of Moonbin’s passing and asked to not speculate about the cause. Later, fellow ASTRO members and former member Rocky rushed to be at the wake, with Cha Eun Woo returning from the US, and MJ taking a leave from his military posting. The family requested a private funeral, with the details of the service and his burial kept private. A memorial has been set up by the agency at its premises to remember Moonbin and is said to be in place till June.



