  1. Home
  2. entertainment

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo to host his first ever solo online fan meet on June 4 and 5

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo to meet AROHAS in an online fan meet called, 2021 Just One 10 Minute - Into You! Read on to find out the details.
4924 reads Mumbai
Astro Cha Eun-woo is departing for Milan, Italy Astro Cha Eun-woo is departing for Milan, Italy (Pic Credit - News1)
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It seems like the global pandemic is making idols miss their beloved fans! After Kang Daniel announced an online, as well as offline fan, meet for his fandom, DANITY via the UNIVERSE app. ASTRO's talented vocalist and visual Cha Eun Woo will be hosting a fan meet for his beloved fans as well. This will mark the talented actor and vocalist's first solo fan meet. 

Cha Eun Woo's first-ever solo fan meet is titled, 2021 Just One 10 Minute - Into You and is set to take place from June 4 to June 5 at 8 PM KST. Cha Eun Woo's agency Fantagio Entertainment confirmed that the first day, June 4, will be for global fans including the Korean fans, while June 5 will be dedicated to fans in China and the surrounding regions. Tickets will be available via Bbangya TV, JuseTicket, and various other platforms. Cha Eun Woo released the official invitation for his fan meet which promises to have a lot of fun interaction, games and enjoyment with Cha Eun Woo. We also hope that the talented vocalist serenades us with his honeyed vocals!

You can check out the fan-meet invite below: 

Meanwhile, Cha Eun Woo will be making his film debut with the action-thriller film Decibel. Cha Eun Woo will be playing a young but steadfast sailor in the Navy who is in charge of SONAR detection. Hallyu star Lee Jong Suk and Kim Rae Won will be starring in the film as well. We cannot wait for Cha Eun Woo's fan meet!

ALSO READ: Lee Jong Suk, Kim Rae Won & ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo to star in upcoming film Decibel

Will you be registering for Cha Eun Woo's online fan meet? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :News1,Fantagio

You may like these
Dear Oppa: A fan from Pakistan believes that Cha Eun Woo's characters are inspiring & has sweet advice for him
BTS members reveal an exclusive sneak peek of their new hair colour for Butter; ARMY trend Pink Joon
Mnet’s Kingdom stuck in trouble after crew member tests COVID positive; all the bands & crew to undergo tests
Lockdown Recommendations: Feel Good Korean movies that will put a smile on your face
BTS drops V, Jimin and J-Hope’s Butter clips, GIDLE Yuqi solo debut, Joohoney on IG & more: DAILY HIGHLIGHTS
EXO's Baekhyun shares the first glimpse of his shaved head ahead of Military enlistment on May 6