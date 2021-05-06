ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo to host his first ever solo online fan meet on June 4 and 5

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo to meet AROHAS in an online fan meet called, 2021 Just One 10 Minute - Into You! Read on to find out the details.

It seems like the global pandemic is making idols miss their beloved fans! After Kang Daniel announced an online, as well as offline fan, meet for his fandom, DANITY via the UNIVERSE app. ASTRO's talented vocalist and visual Cha Eun Woo will be hosting a fan meet for his beloved fans as well. This will mark the talented actor and vocalist's first solo fan meet.

Cha Eun Woo's first-ever solo fan meet is titled, 2021 Just One 10 Minute - Into You and is set to take place from June 4 to June 5 at 8 PM KST. Cha Eun Woo's agency Fantagio Entertainment confirmed that the first day, June 4, will be for global fans including the Korean fans, while June 5 will be dedicated to fans in China and the surrounding regions. Tickets will be available via Bbangya TV, JuseTicket, and various other platforms. Cha Eun Woo released the official invitation for his fan meet which promises to have a lot of fun interaction, games and enjoyment with Cha Eun Woo. We also hope that the talented vocalist serenades us with his honeyed vocals!

You can check out the fan-meet invite below:

Meanwhile, Cha Eun Woo will be making his film debut with the action-thriller film Decibel. Cha Eun Woo will be playing a young but steadfast sailor in the Navy who is in charge of SONAR detection. Hallyu star Lee Jong Suk and Kim Rae Won will be starring in the film as well. We cannot wait for Cha Eun Woo's fan meet!

