ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, Lee Da Hee and Kim Nam Gil go against Sung Joon in the special poster for Island Part 2

TVING original series 'Island' returning to part 2 at 12:00 noon on February 24th is the fate of fighting against the evil that is trying to destroy the world. It is a fantasy action drama depicting the journey of characters who have a modern reinterpretation of Jeju folklore and is gaining favorable reviews.

The solid performance of Kim Nam Gil , Lee Da Hee, Cha Eun Woo and Sung Joon and the stories of the characters who fiercely fight to escape from the yoke of ruthless causality meet to provide an extreme sense of immersion, raising expectations for Part 2. In the special poster released on February 21st, Ban (Kim Nam Gil), Mi Ho (Lee Da Hee) and Yo Han (Cha Eun Woo) are standing in the middle of 'Island' with solemn faces ahead of their final journey.

Behind the three of them, half of the upgraded dark force is holding the shining diamond, while Miho stares straight ahead with a determined face, creating a completely opposite atmosphere from Part 1. Yo Han, the exorcist, also takes the breath of those who see it with his scarred face and eyes full of miasma, as if he was in a fierce struggle. With Mi Ho and Yo Han standing side by side in the middle of the place, there is a barrier with a mysterious pattern behind them, so it is noteworthy whether Mi Ho will bring back her memories and powers from his previous life and present a dramatic twist.

Island Part 1:

Gung Tan (played by Sung Joon), who has a look of murderous intent in the shadows shimmering beneath the three, draws attention as he aims his diamond sword at Ban, Mi Ho, and Yo Han. The point to watch in Part 2 is whether Ban, Mi Ho and Yo Han will be able to cut off the evil act of Yo Han's older brother, Chan Hee (Choi Tae Joon), who tried to harm Mi Ho at the end of Part 1. TVING original series 'Island' Part 2, which will return with a spectacular story and all-time action, will be available on February 24 at 12:00 noon on TVING. 'Island' has entered the global market through Amazon Prime Video and is creating a K-content sensation.

