ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo makes first official appearance since Moonbin's passing; arrives at KonnecThai event

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo made his scheduled appearance at the Konnec Thai event on April 29. This is his first public appearance after his groupmate Moonbin's untimely death. Following his appearance, netizens expressed their sympathy and noted that he appeared tired.

Cha Eun Woo at the Konnec Thai Event

Cha Eun Woo made a dashing appearance in an outfit, consisting of a black suit and white shirt with a black tie. The star appeared calm and collected during his appearance, even though it marked the first time he stepped out in public since Moonbin's passing.

Cha Eun Woo flew back from the US where he was for personal schedules after the sudden news of Moonbin's passing, and his appearance marks a significant step in the healing process for him and the ASTRO fandom.

Fans reaction on Cha Run Woo's appearance

Fans took to social media to express their love and support for Cha Eun Woo. A few fans wrote, "I think he looks a little skinnier, but he still looks stunning," one person said."I hope he's okay,” said another, while a third wrote, "I don't think it's a bad thing for him to be back on his regular schedule." "It might help him get back to his life after what happened." "I'm rooting for you, Eun Woo.""He's as gorgeous as ever. "However, he appears to be tired.""I don't think he's ever had a bad face day in his life." "He's just always handsome.""I understand he chose not to cancel, but I can't help but feel sorry for him." "I hope he's okay."He appears calmer than usual, but I'm grateful and proud that he came out for his fans."

Cha Eun Woo to Moonbin

Earlier, Cha Eun Woo had left a touching message with his fans after Moonbin's passing, and expressed his grief. He thanked his fans for their love and support during the challenging time and asked for their continued support.

The Konnec Thai event marked a new beginning for Cha Eun Woo, and the star is undoubtedly hoping to move forward with his career while honoring his late friend's memory. Cha Eun Woo's appearance has garnered attention and praise from fans worldwide, who continue to support him and the entire ASTRO group. With his first public appearance since then, fans are hopeful that Cha Eun Woo is on his way to healing and will continue to represent ASTRO and their fans with the same energy and enthusiasm as before.

