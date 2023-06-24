ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo poses with popular Thai actors Mile and Apo during Dior show in Paris; Fans REACT

On June 24, Cha Eun Woo attended the Dior Men’s Spring/Summer 2024 show was conducted at Paris, France and he met up with extremely popular Thai BL actors Mile Phakphum Romsaithong and Apo Nattawin Wattanagitiphat who gained attention for acting in the series KinnPorsche. Fans were surprised to see the interaction of their favorite worlds colliding. Mile and Apo also posed with All of Us are Dead and Revenge of Others’ Park Solomon! One fan said, “We love Mile and Apo. They are stunning next to Cha Eun Woo” while another said, “OMG! Mile and Apo meeting Cha Eun Woo and Park Solomon is a dream come true! And they all look stunning in their Dior outfits.”

Cha Eun Woo’s activities:

Song Hye Kyo and Cha Eun Woo had previously attended the event. Her intimidating aura is reflected in Song Hye Kyo's white dress and Cha Eun Woo's black suit. Particularly, the two attracted admiration for their sculptural perfection. Song Hye Kyo, on the other hand, made an appearance in the Netflix series The Glory, which premiered in December of last year. Cha Eun Woo has stated that he will be appearing in the upcoming drama Wonderful World, which will premiere in the first half of the following year. Eun Soo Hyeon (Kim Nam Joo), who unjustly lost her young son, directly punishes the perpetrator who escaped the law in the emotional healing thriller Wonderful World. Writer Kim Ji Eun, who boasted of her quick writing skills in Cheongdamdong Scandal, and director Lee Seung Young, who received favorable reviews for his highly immersive and sensuous directing in Tracer 1, 2, Voice 2, and the drama Lies of Lies, came together.

About Cha Eun Woo:

Cha Eun Woo is a singer and actor under Fantagio. He is a member of ASTRO. Cha Eun Woo starred in the web drama Sweet Revenge and was cast in the KBS2 drama Hit the Top in 2017. He played a high school student alongside Moon Ga Young in the coming-of-age romance drama True Beauty, which premiered in December 2020 on tvN and was based on the webtoon of the same name. He played an exorcist priest in the TVING drama Island in 2022, alongside Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee, and Sung Joon.

