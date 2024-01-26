ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo releases emotional cover of Love Is Gone dedicated to late band member Moonbin

Cha Eun Woo released an emotional cover of Love is Gone by SLANDER & Dylan Matthew, dedicating it to late ASTRO member Moonbin on what would have been his birthday. Moonbin was born on January 26th. To mark the somber occasion, ASTRO members and other celebrities shared social media tributes, expressing their love and grief. Let's take a look at Cha Eun Woo's tribute to his departed friend.

Cha Eun Woo's sentimental cover of Love Is Gone and letter to Moonbin

On January 26, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo released a cover of the song Love is Gone. He dedicated the song to late band member Moonbin to mark his birthday. The idol and actor mesmerizes with his amazing vocals and piano skills. Watch the video here.

In the caption of the video, Cha Eun Woo wrote a letter to Moonbin. In his message, he wrote, 'I want to celebrate your birthday as always but you’ll be watching from somewhere right?'.

In his message, Cha Eun Woo wished Moonbin a happy birthday and added that thoughts of Moonbin inspire him to work even harder, while moments of missing him motivate further self-improvement. He shared that he prepared for both an upcoming drama and album, requesting Moonbin watch and listen when they are released.

The Island actor explained his song dedication, writing that Love is Gone provided comfort whenever he reminisced about Moonbin. Cha Eun Woo emotionally penned, “Do you know that even when I’m walking down the street, everything reminds me of you, me, and us?” He concluded by conveying that Moonbin is always missed and forever loved.

Cha Eun Woo's upcoming activities

Cha Eun Woo is starring in a mystery thriller Wonderful World along with Kim Nam Joo which is scheduled to release on March 1. He would be holding his first solo concert Just One 10 Minute - Mystery Elevator on February 17 in Seoul.

