ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo reportedly in talks to appear as medical student in Wonderful World alongside Kim Nam Joo

Cha Eun Woo is marching ahead with one impressive role after the other. The ASTRO member has reportedly been cast in the role of a doctor in the upcoming revenge drama titled ‘Wonderful World’. Also in talks to appear are actors Kim Nam Joo and Kim Kang Woo in the roles of Park Ha Na and her husband respectively.

Cha Eun Woo in Wonderful World

According to the reports, Cha Eun Woo will be playing the role of a medical student on a leave of absence, aiming to become a doctor treating children. Named Kwon Seon Yul, he is said to be a mysterious man. Meanwhile, the character gets involved with the female lead after an incident makes them cross paths. He is willing to do anything to protect her and be by her side. Director Lee Seung Young, who directed wavve's 'Tracer', OCN's 'Voice', and 'Missing Noir M', will be leading the project.

About Wonderful World

The revenge drama will follow a mother who grieves the death of her son. She seeks revenge on the wrongdoers who were acquitted of the charges against them. While on her hunt for justice, the mother named Park Ha Na comes across a medical student in his early 20s. With more regard for her life than his, she ends up in a twisted tale of love, revenge, and more.

About Cha Eun Woo

The ASTRO member took up acting with small roles and has since moved on to lead characters. Some of his most popular portrayals include performances in shows like My ID is Gangnam Beauty, Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung, and True Beauty. He was last seen in TVING’s Island alongside Kim Nam Gil, Lee Da Hee, and Sung Joon, in which he acted as a priest named Yohan, impressing the audiences with his performance. The actor’s next project is a romance K-drama alongside Park Gyu Young, called A Good Day to Be a Dog. The show is expected to air in the second half of the year. Recently, he was appointed as the public relations ambassador for the 2023-2024 Visit Korea Year.

