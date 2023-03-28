ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo reportedly steps down from Bulk starring Jo Woo Jin and Ha Yoon Kyung

K-pop boy group ASTRO’s member and famed actor Cha Eun Woo has reportedly chosen to quit the upcoming crime drama known as ‘Bulk’ (literal translation). According to reports on March 28, an official from Sanai Pictures which was said to be handling the production for the show informed the press about Cha Eun Woo’s departure. The reason for his decision has not been disclosed so far.

Cha Eun Woo leaving Bulk

The representative seems to have confirmed Cha Eun Woo’s departure via a call saying that it was true that the actor had left the project. The drama set to be broadcast on an OTT platform follows the story of a police officer, a prosecutor and a ‘fixer’. Cha Eun Woo’s character was said to be that of the leading character of the person who takes on criminals in the bad world by getting rid of them with the other two. Actors Jo Woo Jin and Ha Yoon Kyung were reported to have joined the cast lineup with the former acting as the veteran officer in action, alongside the ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ fame actress taking on the role of a prosecutor.

‘Money’ fame, director Park Noo Ri was said to be behind the production. Meanwhile, high expectations were placed on Sanai Pictures thanks to their successful past works including films like ‘New World’, ‘The Spy Gone North’, ‘The Shameless’, and more recently, ‘Hunt’. The show was set to go on floors soon after completing its casting and pre-production schedules.

About Cha Eun Woo

Having debuted in the boy group ASTRO, Cha Eun Woo has been steadily building his filmography with portrayals in hit dramas and films. His roles in ‘My ID is Gangnam Beauty’ and ‘True Beauty’ as well as in the film ‘Decibel’ are known to the people. Meanwhile, his latest portrayal of Priest Yohan in ‘Island’ has been praised for the visible improvement in his acting. Cha Eun Woo is set to star opposite Park Gyu Young in the upcoming webtoon-inspired fantasy romance series ‘A Good Day to Be a Dog’, which is highly anticipated by his fans.

