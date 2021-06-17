ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo reveals to Vogue Korea that most of what he keeps in his bag are gifts from AROHA

Cha Eun Woo opened up about what's in his bag.

In an exclusive segment for Vogue Korea, ASTRO member and actor Cha Eun Woo opened up about how much AROHA mean to him. The segment that he appeared in is called 'MY VOGUE' and it is extremely popular among fans of Korean celebrities because it is quite like a glimpse into their lives and real personalities behind the artistry and glamour of their careers. In the particular episode starring Cha Eun Woo, the idol/actor showed viewers everything that he regularly carried in his bag, what he could never live without, and everything that he considers special and close to his heart. His bag is the Burberry Olympia bag in a pretty brown-beige colour.

In an adorable confession, Cha Eun Woo revealed that most of the contents in his bag were mainly gifts from fans. Some of these included a leather pencil case with his real name 'Dong Min' written on it, a Kakao Friends power bank, perfume that he got from his friend, a Cartier watch and more. He showed his sincerity through his appreciation for the gifts and his honesty and gratitude shone through. He placed special emphasis on a pair of AirPods that he had received from fans. Not only did he mention that he used them all the time, he even picked it as something he couldn't imagine living without. Cha Eun Woo further shared that upon receiving the gift, he specially customized his AirPods case to make it purple, so as to represent AROHA! If that doesn't showcase the beautiful relationship the ASTRO members share with their beloved AROHA, we don't know what does.

You can watch the whole video here:

Credits :News1

