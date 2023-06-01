ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, Sanha, Billlie’s Moon Sua, and Rocky gather to watch JinJin’s musical

ASTRO is healing from the sudden passing of their member as well as Billlie member Moon Sua’s brother, Moonbin, by sticking together. Recently, onlookers noted that ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, Sanha, as well as former member Rocky, alongside Moon Sua, attended a performance of JinJin’s musical ‘Dream High’. They were accompanied by the artist’s managers.

ASTRO and Moon Sua at JinJin's musical

Photos and videos of the K-pop stars supporting ASTRO leader JinJin at one of his performances for the musical ‘Dream High’, were shared on May 31. ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Sanha were accompanied by former member Rocky and Billlie member Moon Sua. The bunch of four had a good time at the performance. The presence of ASTRO members on Moon Sua’s side warmed the hearts of fans and netizens who commended their bond, and their will to stay together following the tragic passing of Moonbin.

Another netizen shared that the four alongside JinJin went to a barbeque place for dinner after the musical where a fan asked them for their autographs. Many even said that the ASTRO members have become brothers to Moon Sua, subsequently gaining themselves a sister. Netizens expressed happiness in seeing the bunch hang out together regularly, staying connected and trying their best to heal.

Moonbin’s passing

ASTRO member Moonbin was reported to have passed away on April 19 after being found at his residence by his manager who immediately sought the help of authorities. Soon after, Fantagio confirmed the news of his death with an official notice on ASTRO’s social media. All the members of the group as well as Rocky, were present at the wake and by the deceased’s family’s side, with MJ taking a leave from his military duty, and Cha Eun Woo returning from the US.

The details of the funeral were kept private as per the grieving family’s wishes and a memorial was set up at the agency’s premises to be functioning until June, where the members as well as friends of Moonbin left meaningful letters remembering him. Recently, Sahna wrote a letter to the fans of ASTRO, Aroha, reassuring them of his health and asking them to take enough time to heal.

