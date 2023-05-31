ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, Sanha, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu: K-Pop idols we bet you didn't know are Aries

Aries are born between March 21 and April 19. They are the first astrological sign and are known as the fire sign. They are kind, sympathetic, and sweet people. They love planning and are extremely punctual. Aries are the kind that are honest and extremely loyal to the people around them. They care about a small group of people. There are many K-Pop idols that are Aries and many of them also fit the bill.

Here are some K-Pop idols that are Aries:-

ASTRO’s Sanha and Cha Eun Woo

These two members are known to be creative and protective. While Cha Eun Woo is kind and manages a routine while Sanha is more brazen and straightforward. They share many traits but are also different on many levels

BLACKPINK’s Lisa

The rapper and performer of the group, Lisa is also the youngest. She is babied in the group but she also cares for her members. She is always seen buying gifts for her members and is empathetic toward the people she loves.

SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu:

Mingyu is the rapper and performer of the group and is usually known as the ‘golden retriever’ by fans because of his sweet visuals and behavior. While he looks different on and off stage, he is known to be fiercely protective of his members.

ITZY’s Ryujin:

Ryujin is ITZY’s ace performer, she tends to be the center of attention for her looks and dance, and she is seen caring for her members. Many times, she takes care of them when they are sick or brings food for them.

MAMAMOO’s Wheein:

One of the funniest members, Wheein is also known for her honey-like vocals and unique visuals. She is always seen making her friends laugh and is deemed as the ‘class clown’ by her fans.

