ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo set to debut ALL tracks from upcoming solo album during Mystery Elevator fan-meet; deets inside

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo to perform all songs from his upcoming solo debut album at his fan-con

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo has recently unveiled interesting teaser posters for his highly anticipated 2024 fan-con tour, 2024 Just One 10 Minute - Mystery Elevator. The multi-talented artist, known for his roles in K-dramas and as a member of ASTRO, is set to treat fans during the Seoul event on February 17 by performing all tracks from his forthcoming solo debut album.

Fans have been buzzing with excitement since Fantagio Music confirmed Cha Eun Woo's plans for a solo album release in the first half of 2024. The fan-con promises an immersive experience, with the enigmatic theme of Mystery Elevator adding an element of intrigue to the event. As anticipation builds, followers of Cha Eun Woo can look forward to a night filled with musical delights and the chance to witness the talented artist showcase his solo endeavors in a unique and unforgettable way.

All you need to know about Cha Eun Woo’s upcoming solo endeavors in 2024

Cha Eun Woo, the multi-talented ASTRO member and actor, has been making significant strides in his career, showcasing his versatility in both music and acting. Having recently completed his role in the MBC drama A Good Day to be a Dog, he eagerly awaits the premiere of another MBC series, Wonderful World, scheduled for March.

The spotlight is also on his much-anticipated solo debut album, set to release in the first half of 2024. After eight years as a member of ASTRO, Cha Eun Woo is venturing into a full-fledged solo career, a milestone eagerly awaited by fans. The excitement further intensifies as he plans to unveil the album's songs for the first time during his inaugural fan-con at Jamsil Indoor Stadium on February 17. Fantagio, his agency, confirmed the news and urged fans to anticipate this remarkable debut.

In addition to his musical endeavors, Cha Eun Woo is embarking on a comprehensive Asia fan-con tour, titled 2024 Just One 10 Minute, with stops in various countries, including Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, Singapore, Indonesia, and more throughout the year. His dedication to both music and acting reflects his commitment to delivering diverse and captivating performances, solidifying his status as a dynamic entertainer in the K-pop and K-drama realms.

