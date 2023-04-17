ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo shares photos from Coachella 2023; Fans spot him at BLACKPINK’s stage

Cha Eun Woo seems to have had the best time hanging out at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. On April 17, the K-pop idol and actor shared photos from his visit. Meanwhile, other attendees also seem to have spotted him at the BLACKPINK stage when the quartet created history becoming the first K-pop group to headline the music festival.

Cha Eun Woo at Coachella 2023

Sharing photos from his visit, the ‘My ID is Gangnam Beauty’ star could be seen riding the Ferris Wheel. He snapped away from his seat as fans noted his ‘boyfriend’ vibes from the pictures. Dressed in a grey and black cardigan, Cha Eun Woo’s hair was secured in place with a pair of sunglasses as he can be seen going around the venue.

Cha Eun Woo at BLACKPINK stage

Many fans spoke about spotting the Korean star at K-pop girl group BLACKPINK’s history making stage on the second day of the music festival. A few netizens also seemingly spotted Cha Eun Woo in a video clip captured by American fashion designer Jeremy Scott, who shared a photo with Rosé and Korean model Park Soo Joo.

A member of boy group ASTRO and actor, Cha Eun Woo is also a ‘97 liner much like BLACKPINK’s maknae Lisa who took the Coachella 2023 audience by surprise with her performance of solo track ‘MONEY’. Moreover, BTS member and fellow ‘97 liner Jungkook was also at Coachella 2023 making fans believe that the two close friends, who recently grabbed dinner with SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, could have hung out together.

Meanwhile, Lisa wowed with her solo performance as she presented an explicit version of her song on stage, complete with a pole dancing routine which is earning a lot of praise from those attending. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo debuted her own solo stage with the lead song from her recent debut, ‘FLOWER’. Jennie performed ‘You & Me’ with a change in the lyrics while Rosé presented an impressive rendition of ‘Gone’ and ‘On The Ground’, her two solo releases.

What was your favourite bit from BLACKPINK’s headliner stage at Coachella 2023? Let us know below.

