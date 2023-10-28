ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, Stray Kids, NewJeans, and THE BOYZ secure victories at 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Japan

The Japanese edition of the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards has recently unveiled the winners for this year's ceremony. In its 22nd edition, the MTV VMAs has honored popular stars, including ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, Stray Kids, NewJeans, and THE BOYZ, who have all secured wins at this prestigious awards event.

K-pop idols win at 2023 MTV VMAs Japan

Several K-pop artists received well-deserved recognition at this year's MTV Video Music Awards. Stray Kids earned the title of Best Group Video (International) for their 2022 hit song CASE 143. They were up against tough competition from other notable artists, including Doja Cat, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Taylor Swift, Linkin Park, and more. This achievement marks Stray Kids' second win at the MTV Video Music Awards, with their previous win for Best K-pop for their song S-Class on September 12, 2023, which they also performed at the event held in the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

Meanwhile, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo was honored with the prestigious Global Icon Award at the MTV VMAJ, making him the first Asian artist ever to receive this prestigious award. Cha Eun Woo will also have the opportunity to meet Japanese fans and participate in the MTV VMAJ event, which will take place on November 22nd and 23rd at the K Airena Yokohama. Another K-pop boy band, THE BOYZ, proudly claimed the esteemed Best Asian Group award, solidifying their status and recognition within the music industry.

Girl group NewJeans proudly secured this year's Best Buzz Award. Despite having debuted only a year ago, this award underscores their significant impact on the music industry. The Best Buzz Award is a special recognition presented to those who have generated substantial buzz with their songs between the dates of October 1, 2022, and September 30, 2023, making noteworthy contributions to the development of the music industry.

Stray Kids' recent activities

Stray Kids had recently reached yet another significant milestone in their career, solidifying their status as one of the most popular fourth-generation K-pop groups. Following their remarkable record-breaking album sales, which put them in the league of BTS and SEVENTEEN, the eight-member group has also received one of South Korea's most prestigious honors. It was reported that Stray Kids has been recognized as the seventh group in the history of K-pop to receive the Prime Minister's Commendation at the 2023 Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards, which took place on October 21.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young get close in special poster for A Good Day to Be a Dog