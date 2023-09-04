ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo stuns as math teacher in A Good Day to Be a Dog; first look revealed

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo will be playing as A Handsome Teacher Struggling With Trauma In New Fantasy Romance K-Drama by MBC titled A Good Day to Be a Dog starring Park Gyu Young and Lee Hyun Woo in the lead roles as well.

First look of ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo released

On September 4th, KST, MBC unveiled a sneak peek of Cha Eun Woo from ASTRO in the highly anticipated K-drama, A Good Day to Be a Dog. The caption read “Perfect transformation into high school math teacher Jin Seo Won. If you are with a teacher like this, you will get 1st grade”. In this drama, Cha Eun Woo takes on the character of Jin Seo Won, a brilliant and dashing high school math teacher who harbors a deep fear of dogs stemming from a past experience.

Despite his seemingly cold and stoic demeanor, Jin Seo-won conceals a painful past and unresolved trauma beneath his polished exterior. On September 5th, the production team of the upcoming drama adaptation officially confirmed Cha Eun Woo's role as the male lead, Jin Seo Won, who grapples with a lingering fear of dogs due to a past incident.

Despite his lifelong efforts to conceal his trauma and bury his sorrowful past beneath his striking appearance and aloof demeanor, an unexpected encounter becomes a pivotal moment in Jin Seo Won's life, catalyzing a transformative change within him.

What is A Good Day to Be a Dog about?

Based on the webtoon with the same name, A Good Day to Be a Dog is a fantasy romance drama that revolves around a woman cursed to transform into a dog whenever she kisses a man. However, the only person capable of breaking this curse is a man who harbors an inexplicable fear of dogs due to a forgotten traumatic incident. Park Gyu Young takes on the role of the female lead, Han Hae Na, an attractive and intelligent teacher who appears to have it all together on the surface. However, her life takes an unexpected turn after a kiss with her fellow teacher, Jin Seo Won, triggering the most significant crisis she has ever faced. Lee Hyun Woo will also star in the K-drama as Lee Bo Gyeom, a character who conceals his chilling, razor-sharp nature behind a warm and welcoming smile.

A Good Day to Be a Dog recently completed filming in April and is currently in the post-production phase, gearing up to captivate viewers soon. Scheduled for Wednesday broadcasts, the drama is set to premiere in October.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Is ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo dating his True Beauty co-star Moon Ga Young ? Rumor explained