ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo surprises A Good Day to be a Dog co-star Park Gyu Young with THIS on project set

Cha Eun Woo, a member of ASTRO, who is set to star alongside Park Gyu Young in the upcoming fantasy romance K-drama A Good Day to be a Dog, expressed his support for his co-star by sending her a thoughtful coffee truck.

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo has shown his heartfelt support for his co-star, Park Gyu Young. On September 14, Park Gyu Young took to Instagram Stories to express her gratitude for the coffee truck Cha Eun Woo sent to her on the set of her upcoming drama.

Accompanied by a photo of Park Gyu Young in character as Han Hae Na from the new series A Good Day to be a Dog, the banner on the coffee truck carries a sweet message: "Please enjoy, and stay healthy and happy."

Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young are eagerly preparing for the release of their upcoming drama, A Good Day to be A Dog. The romantic storyline revolves around Han Hae Na (played by Park Gyu Young), a woman who transforms into a dog when she kisses a man. The only person capable of breaking this peculiar curse is her colleague Jin Seo Won (portrayed by Cha Eun Woo), who harbors a fear of dogs due to a past traumatic experience he can't recall. Lee Hyun Woo will play the role of Lee Bo Gyeom who is also their colleague. Han Hae Na described Lee Bo Gyeom to be the sweetest person and the reason why she comes to work every day.

Additionally, Park Gyu Young is currently involved in filming for the drama Mangnaein, a project that was initially reported in March.

The second teaser for A Good Day to be a Dog has been unveiled, shedding light on Cha Eun Woo's character and his connection with Park Gyu Young. This romantic fantasy drama, which is highly anticipated, dropped its second teaser on September 14, offering viewers a glimpse into the storyline. Notably, actor Lee Hyun Woo also made his first appearance in the teaser.

Prior to this, still images of Cha Eun Woo in his role as Jin Seo Won, along with character posters featuring Jin Seo Won, Han Hae Na (portrayed by Park Gyu Young), and Lee Bo Gyeom (played by Lee Hyun Woo), had already been released.

Fans can mark their calendars, as A Good Day to be a Dog is scheduled to premiere on October 11 at 9 p.m. KST, with new episodes airing every Wednesday on the MBC network.

