ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo to participate in KonnecThai event resuming official schedules following Moonbin’s passing

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of possible suicide

ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo recently returned to South Korea to attend the wake of fellow bandmate and friend Moonbin who tragically passed away on April 19. He as well as the other ASTRO members, JinJin, Yoon Sanha, and MJ who is reported to have taken a leave from his military service as well as former member Rocky joined the family of the deceased to mourn the late singer-actor. On April 24, it was reported that Cha Eun Woo would be taking his spot as one of the attendees at the upcoming KonnecThai event in Thailand as scheduled on April 30. The organisers shared that they have come to the decision after careful discussion with the involved parties.

Official statement of Cha Eun Woo’s appearance at KonnecThai

The management team of Prestige Entertainment put up a statement on their social media accounts, sharing that Cha Eun Woo’s participation will be modified to accommodate the grieving artist and with consideration for his emotions. Check out the full statement.

“Statement from the Prestige Entertainment Company

KonnecThai is not a typical performance by any artist. It is an event that connects Korea and Thailand through the participation of numerous artists.

After sufficient discussion with the organizer, Fantagio, and the artist, it has been decided to proceed with participation in this event as planned.

Considering Cha Eun-Woo's emotions is the most important factor. We will do our best to accommodate Cha Eun-Woo, all of the artists, partners, and fans of all artists who will be attending this KonnecThai event and make KonnecThai a place where everyone can share a memorable moment.

Prestige Entertainment expresses its gratitude to Fantagio and 'Cha Eun Woo' for their decision. The concept of Cha Eun-Woo's show will be modified. By focusing primarily on the artist's emotional state. And to have minimal effect on other artists.

Finally, we offer our deepest condolences to the deceased, who passed away peacefully on his final journey.

-Prestige Entertainment”

Moonbin’s passing

In the early hours of April 20, it was reported that ASTRO member Moonbin was found dead at his residence by his manager. Soon after his agency Fantagio confirmed the news of the singer’s passing who was 25 years old.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ASTRO’s Moonbin's memorial space at Fantagio to be open till the end of the month for fans