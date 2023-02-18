ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo tops Individual Male K-Pop idol brand value rankings; BTS’ Jimin follows behind

On February 18th, the Korea Corporate Reputation Research Institute announced that the boy group's personal brand reputation in February 2023 big data analysis results were analyzed in the order of first place ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, second place BTS' Jimin, and third place EXO's Baekhyun.

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo brand, which ranked first in the boy group's individual brand reputation, was analyzed as a brand reputation index of 6,171,832, with participation index 1,619,605 media index 1,476,873 communication index 1,501,474 community index 1,573,879. Compared to last January's brand reputation index of 5,643,772, it rose by 9.36%.

Cha Eun Woo continues to play an active role as an exorcist in 'Island Part 2'. Cha Eun Woo took on the role of 'John', the youngest exorcist at the Vatican and has a heartbreaking past, in the TVING’s original series 'Island', and radiated a different charm from the sides he has shown so far.

The 2nd place BTS Jimin brand was analyzed as brand reputation index 6,121,650 with participation index 687,039 media index 656,117 communication index 2,426,479 community index 2,352,014. Compared to the brand reputation index of 5,713,172 in January, it rose by 7.15%.

As of the 17th, Jimin's solo song 'Lie' recorded 202,233,091 streams on Spotify, followed by 'Serendipity' intro version 120,104,153, full version 231,423,044, and 'Filter' 300 million. It has 58.34 million 432 streams. Jimin's produced song 'Friend' from BTS' album surpassed 196 million on the 10th, taking it one step closer to reaching 200 million streams, and the collaboration song 'Vibe' with Taeyang recorded 64 million streams on the 17th.

3rd place EXO’s Baekhyun brand was analyzed as brand reputation index 4,174,952 with participation index 570,577 media index 537,346 communication index 1,856,436 community index 1,210,594. Compared to the brand reputation index of 1,806,789 in January, it rose by 131.07%.

The full list:

Meanwhile, in February 2023, the 30th place in boy group individual brand reputation rankings are-

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo

BTS Jimin

EXO’s Baekhyun

Kang Daniel

BTS’ Jungkook

BTS’ V

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon

Park Ji Hoon

BIGBANG’s Taeyang

WINNER’s Song Minho

Hwang Minhyun

SUGA of BTS

Jin of BTS

RM of BTS

J-Hope of BTS

Key of SHINee

Jaehyun of NCT

Haechan of NCT

Sungmin of Super Junior

Ong Seungwoo

Hoshi of SEVENTEEN

Kyuhyun of Super Junior

Kim Jaehwan

TXT's Yeonjun

Bae Jinyoung

NCT's Doyoung

TXT's Soobin

BIGBANG's Daesung

SHINee's Minho

NCT's Jungwoo

