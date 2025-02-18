ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo's real name REVEALS relation to another visual genius from 2000s, Lee Young Ae

Actor-singer Cha Eun Woo is known for his striking visuals, besides his on-screen presence. He has garnered worldwide attention for his looks, often described as perfect by fans. People have always expressed curiosity regarding his golden ratio (aesthetically pleasing facial features), which is a rare phenomena. Recently, social media has been buzzing after his connection to a gorgeous actress of the 2000s came to light.

Lee Dong Min, who goes by the name Cha Eun Woo in the entertainment industry, belongs to the Yangseong Lee clan, who are known for their distict facial features, as per netizens. Recently, it was reported on the popular online community platform, TheQoo, that the True Beauty actor shared the same clan with actress Lee Young Ae. Netizens immediately started talking about how unique the visuals of both of them were and credited their ancestral roots for their good looks.

The actress starred in several dramas including Dae Jang Geum (2003-4), Meastra: Strings of Truth (2023-24), Saimdang: Memoirs of Colors (2017), Inspector Koo (2021), among others. Like Cha Eun Woo, Lee Young Ae was also popular for her visuals during her active career. Netizens compared their visuals to several of Yangseong Lee’s ancestors and found similarities with them. A fan wrote in the comments of the post, "Human beings are ultimately genetic." Another praised their skin being pale and gorgeous.

A third comment read, "No, I never thought they looked alike, but now that I look at them they do look alike." Thir reminds us of the times when Cha Eun Woo’s younger brother Lee Dong Hwi appeared on his social media and created a stir among fans because of his uncanny similarity to the actor. However, some fans dismissed the idea that ancestral resemblance could influence someone's appearance in this day and age, raising questions like, "How can genes be passed down for hundreds of years?"