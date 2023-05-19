ASTRO's JinJin's first appearance after Moonbin’s demise turns into heartwarming display of support by fans

In a touching and emotional moment, ASTRO's JinJin made his first public appearance following the tragic death of his fellow member, Moonbin. Amid the grief and sorrow, fans of the beloved K-pop group came together to show their unwavering support and love for JinJin, reminding him that he is not alone during this challenging time. Multiple media outlets reported on May 17 about the press call for the musical adaptation of Dream High, featuring actor Eum Moon Seok, Lee Seung Hoon from WINNER, and Yoo Taeyang from SF9 taking on the role of Song Sam Dong, originally portrayed by Kim Soo Hyun in the drama series.

A stellar leader: Celebrating JinJin's strength and resilience

JinJin, the leader of ASTRO, has returned to the spotlight with his participation in the musical ‘Dream High,’ marking his first project following the unfortunate passing of his fellow bandmate. In a show of unwavering support, fans have been showering him with heartfelt and encouraging messages. On May 17, JinJin made a public appearance after a month-long hiatus to attend the press call for the musical adaptation of ‘Dream High.’ This highly anticipated production is based on the beloved K-drama of the same name, which featured renowned actors such as Kim Soo Hyun, IU, Bae Suzy, and Taecyeon from 2 PM in leading roles. JinJin takes on the character of Jason, originally portrayed by Wooyoung from 2 PM, bringing his own unique flair to the role. He also mentioned that he wholeheartedly embraced a memorable line from his character in the musical, which goes, "If there's a wall in front of you, push it down and it transforms into a road."

During the press call, JinJin expressed his thoughts, stating that he had never put in such dedicated effort since his trainee days. Being his first venture into the world of musicals, he had concerns about the experience, particularly given his background as a rapper. Although there was no explicit mention of the late Moonbin during the event, media sources noted that JinJin appeared cheerful in front of the audience and commented on how grateful he was to be a part of such a remarkable production, emphasizing that it was a worthwhile challenge. These reports also draw connections to JinJin's heartfelt letter dedicated to Moonbin, where he shared his personal journey and optimistic perspective on the musical endeavor.

ASTRO's fandom unites: A display of unconditional support

Despite witnessing JinJin's cheerful demeanor and positive attitude, fans couldn't help but sense the underlying pain and grief he carried in the wake of Moonbin's passing. Although JinJin didn't explicitly mention his late bandmate during the event, his genuine affection and warmth for Moonbin were palpable to fans. As JinJin smiled at the audience, his emotions resonated deeply with his dedicated supporters. Fans also drew parallels between JinJin's expressions during the press call and his heartfelt Instagram letter dedicated to Moonbin. In the letter, JinJin expressed his enthusiasm for joining the cast of the Dream High musical and his optimistic outlook on work. Furthermore, he shared that he had resumed his practice for the musical and was diligently preparing himself, as disclosed in his touching message to his departed friend and fellow artist.

The ASTRO fandom, known as AROHA, proved once again that they are a force to be reckoned with. Through heartfelt messages, fan art, and social media trends, AROHA members expressed their love and support for JinJin. Their unity and unwavering dedication showcased the strong bond between the group and their fans, creating a positive and uplifting atmosphere during this trying time.

