ASTRO’s maknae Sanha joins Kim Kang Min and Baek Sung Hyun in new historical film Suunjapbang

On August 25, it was confirmed that ASTRO’s Sanha will be leading the upcoming Joseon-themed film called Suunjapbang. This will be his first Joseon film ever and it will be released in December of 2023. He is also acting alongside Kim Kang Min, who was known for To My Star, School 2021, The Golden Spoon, and others. Doctors and Voice’s Baek Sung Hyun will also be acting in the film.

ASTRO’s Sanha in upcoming Suunjapbang

Sanha has been cast in the role of Kim Yu. The film Suunjapbang portrays the tale of a bright and energetic individual named Kim Yu who meets Gye Am, who is known as the best chef in Joseon entering into the world of gastronomy to find the life he truly cares about. ASTRO's Sanha's role of Kim Yu is a real person in history who composed Suwoon Japbang, a traditional cookbook from the Joseon time. Kim Yu was brought up with his honorable family values. However, he intends to show off his new side while battling to find the real-life he needs. Fans are hoping to see Sanha and see what sort of feeling will be introduced through the presence of Kim Yu, who is changing against the biases of his life and the concepts that he grew up with.

Kim Kang Min and Baek Sung Hyun’s roles in the film

Kim Kang Min will assume the part of Gye Am, who opens up Kim Yu's eyes to the world of culinary art. Gye Am is a self-proclaimed top gourmet chef of Joseon but a lowly citizen of the village, yet he is an individual who loves cooking and will add to the fun element of the film. Baek Sung Hyun assumes the role of Kim Yeon, the only sibling of Kim Yu, who is likewise incredibly supportive of Kim Yu. Baek Sung Hyun has shown earnest acting abilities through the popular dramas Voice and Doctors and now he will be acting as Kim Yeon, who has a delicate personality but a strong charismatic persona. With a great main cast and a unique story, fans are eagerly waiting to see them on-screen soon, which will be in December but the date is yet to be announced.

