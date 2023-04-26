ASTRO’s MJ remembers Moonbin with a heartfelt Instagram post, ‘How lonely and painful you must have been…’

ASTRO’s MJ has just shared a heartfelt note on his Instagram expressing his grief over fellow member Moonbin’s untimely demise. MJ’s aforementioned Instagram post is currently being reshared by fans all over the world who have been responding to the post with nothing warmth and support.

ASTRO’s MJ’s Instagram post for Moonbin

MJ started the note by stating how instead of worrying about others, Moonbin should have worried about himself first. In the said note, MJ can also be seen talking about how if he knew that a certain fan meeting was his last time seeing Moonbin, he would have talked more, and joked more. MJ then went on to recall yet another fond memory where he had asked Moonbin if the two of them could live together after MJ’s discharge from the military.

The ASTRO member then added that he was yet to receive a response from Moonbin for his aforementioned suggestion and that he would welcome a response for the same even if it came via his dreams. In the said note, MJ can also be seen apologisng to Moonbin for not being able to protect him (Moonbin) despite being right beside him.

Responding to MJ’s apology, fans can be seen requesting the ASTRO member to not blame himself for the unfortunate event.

ASTRO’s Moonbin

Moonbin was a multi-talented South Korean artist under the label Fantagio. He rose to fame as a member of the widely popular South Korean boy band ASTRO and was also a member of the group's sub-unit, Moonbin & Sanha. Moonbin was known for his exceptional singing, acting, dancing, and modelling abilities.

On April 19th, it was reported that Moonbin, a member of the K-pop group ASTRO, was found dead at his home in Gangnam, Seoul at around 8:10 pm. He was only 25 years old. On April 20th, a day after Moonbin's passing, Fantagio, the agency that represents ASTRO, issued a statement expressing their deep sorrow and shock. The statement read, ‘On April 19, Astro member Moonbin suddenly left us and became a star in the sky. Fantagio's fellow artists and staff are all deeply mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock.’

