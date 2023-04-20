ASTRO’s MJ takes emergency leave from military to attend Moonbin’s wake; Jinjin and Sanha join his family

On April 20th, Fantagio, the agency, told a South Korean media outlet, "MJ heard about Moonbin's sad news this morning and took an urgent vacation to visit the funeral home." MJ entered the training center on May 9 of last year and was continuing his military duty in the army band. MJ, who heard the sudden news of Moonbin, applied for emergency leave and went to the funeral home.

ASTRO members:

Upon hearing the sad news, ASTRO members Sanha and Jinjin are at the mortuary in sorrow alongside the bereaved family. Rocky, who left the team earlier this year, is also looking for the mortuary after hearing the news of the deceased, and is sharing his sorrow with the ASTRO members. Cha Eun Woo was scheduled to leave Korea on April 10th to attend the Dior Show held in the United States and return on April 24th, but after hearing the news, he hurriedly boarded the plane.

Moonbin’s passing:

According to the police, at 8:10 pm on April 19th, the manager found Moonbin dead at his home in Gangnam, Seoul and reported it to the police. The exact cause of death is not known, but the police assume that Moonbin took his own life. In a notice posted on the official fancafe on the morning of the 20th, agency Fantagio said, “ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left us and became a star in the sky. All executives and employees are deeply mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock. We are more heartbroken because we know the heart of the deceased who always loved and thought of his fans more than anyone else.”

Moonbin:

Moonbin debuted as ASTRO in 2016 and has been active both domestically and internationally as the main dancer and sub vocalist. Along with his member Sanha, he was also active in the unit 'Moonbin & Sanha'. He released their third mini-album 'INCENSE' in January of this year. Moonbin's younger sister is Moon Sua of the girl group Billlie.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​