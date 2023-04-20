ASTRO’s Moobin’s death latest developments: Cha Eun Woo lands in South Korea; Rocky arrives at mortuary

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of possible suicide

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo has flown back from Los Angeles after the passing of his fellow bandmate, Moonbin. It has been reported that Moonbin passed away on April 19 at 25 years old. The news of Moonbin's untimely demise has left the K-pop industry and ASTRO's fans in shock and deep sorrow.

Cha Eun Woo returns to South Korea

On April 20, Cha Eun Woo landed in South Korea and was seen rushing to his car from the airport. Cha Eun Woo had flown to Los Angeles for his work commitments when he received the devastating news of Moonbin's death. He immediately cut short his trip and flew back to South Korea to mourn the loss of his dear friend and bandmate. Reportedly, member MJ, who is currently serving in the military, also took an emergency leave to be at the side of Moonbin’s family. However, many fans called out the lack of privacy for the grieving artist.

The Sudden Demise of Moonbin

Moonbin was a child actor, vocalist, and dancer of the boy band ASTRO. The group debuted in 2016 under the company Fantagio. The news of Moonbin's death has not only left his fans heartbroken but also shocked the K-pop industry. Several celebrities, including other K-pop groups and their members, have expressed their condolences and paid tribute to the late singer. Fans have also been sharing their memories of Moonbin and his contributions to the music industry. Multiple K-pop acts have postponed their comeback promotions to mourn the loss of the ASTRO member.

It has been reported that Moonbin was found dead by his manager at his home in Gangnam at approximately 8:10 pm on April 19, post which, the manager is said to have contacted the police immediately. Since then, Moonbin’s passing has been confirmed by his agency, Fantagio via an official statement. The other ASTRO members have reportedly arrived at the hospital where the deceased artist and his family are present, with former member Rocky also said to have joined them.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​



