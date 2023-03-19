ASTRO’s Moon Bin and Sanha surprised by Cha Eun Woo at opening show; JinJin acted as host

Arohas were in for a treat when they noticed, along with Moon Bin and Sanha, that fellow ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo was among the audience lending his support for the two young ones of the group. On March 18, when sub-unit Moon Bin and Sanha kickstarted their ‘DIFFUSION’, the fans were excited to see leader JinJin acting as the MC. They were greeted with another surprise sometime later fellow member Cha Eun Woo was spotted in the crowd.

Moon Bin and Sanha’s DIFFUSION fan con

ASTRO’s Moonbin&Sanha sub-unit began their global fan con tour this weekend with a show in Seoul, to be followed by a world hopping schedule including Manila, Bangkok, Macau, Taipei, Jakarta, Tokyo, and Osaka, extending to late May. More shows are said to have been planned for the same, with an announcement expected soon. During the duo’s opening show in the KBS Arena, Gangseo District in Seoul, South Korea, the fans were surprised by the presence of ASTRO leader JinJin who acted as the MC for the show. They were glad to see the camaraderie between the members.

Cha Eun Woo at DIFFUSION

As Moon Bin and Sanha continued their slew of fantastic performances, a guest audience member was spotted by the two earning surprising reactions from them. Fellow ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo attended the fan con lending his support to the younger members. The popular actor participated in the fan chants and the games, trying his best to score some gifts like the fans. Later, JinJin and Cha Eun Woo joined the stage together giving the fans a heartwarming moment to cherish.

Recently, member Rocky departed from the group and their agency Fantagio following the expiration of his contract. It was announced that ASTRO will continue with five members with MJ’s contract renewal to be discussed following the completion of his military service. Until then, the group would focus on solo and unit activities. Though fans were worried if they’ll ever see Rocky alongside the ASTRO members again, they were assured of the group’s closeness as they spotted him wearing the friendship ring shared by the six of them.

