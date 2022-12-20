ASTRO’s Moonbin and Sanha are a sight to see in latest concept teasers for latest comeback INCENSE

The scent of Moonbin & Sanha was foreshadowed from the album title 'INCENSE'. Moonbin & Sanha, who chose the material of fragrance, will present a fatal concept that emphasizes their unique charm. Moonbin & Sanha, who became a 'hideout' for many through their 2nd mini album 'REFUGE' released in March, show off their restrained sexiness again this time. Expectations are rising for the organic yet evolving concept and worldview of Moonbin & Sanha.

In the first released concept photo, Moonbin exudes a dark aura. Moonbin, who has transformed into a white-haired hairstyle, exudes an alluring mood. His unique black outfit doubles Moonbin's understated sexiness and charisma. Then, in her all-white outfit, Yoon Sanha gave off a mature beauty that deepened with her chic eyes and pose.Yoon Sanha's luxurious visuals and aura give a sense of immersion.

In the group ASTRO, Moonbin was the main dancer and Yoon Sanha was the lead vocalist, proving his strong ability. Since they started heir first unit activity in the team in 2020, they have demonstrated a unique presence with 'Bad Idea' and 'WHO' activities. In particular, the combination of the two's vocals and performance is developing day by day and receiving explosive responses from fans.

Besides the stage, for about 2 years and 8 months, MBC M 'Show! The chemistry of Moonbin & Sanha has been verified in many ways, such as hosting the MC of 'Champion' together. Their special synergy is expected to unfold in the title song 'Madness' of the 3rd mini album. 'INCENSE' is an album where you can see Moonbin & Sanha's more solid musicality. Moonbin and Yoon Sanha melted different musical colors in the solo songs 'Lured' and 'Wind', which they directly participated in writing and composing.

INCENSE:

This is the first song for Moonbin and the first time for Yoon Sanha to write lyrics and compose, which makes fans happy. As a result, attention is focused on this album, which contains the growth of Moonbin & Sanha, which will surpass the modifier 'unrealistic unit'. Meanwhile, Moonbin & Sanha's 3rd mini album 'INCENSE' will be released on January 4, 2023 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) through various online music sites.