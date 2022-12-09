ASTRO’s Moonbin and Sanha drop the first teaser for their upcoming mini album ‘INCENSE’

The fan-favorite ASTRO duo Moobin and Sanha are all set to make their most-awaited comeback in January with their upcoming mini-album Incense. This album will be the duo’s third mini-album. Recently, Moonbin and Sanha revealed the tracklist of INCENSE.

Moonbin and Sanha have managed to keep their fans on their toes. This time they have dropped the first official concept photos starring Moonbin titled IMPURE for their long-awaited comeback with INCENSE. Not too long ago, the iconic pair unveiled the official schedule for their upcoming mini album INCENSE.

About Moonbin and Sanha’s INCENSE

Incense stylized as INCENSE is Moonbin and Sanha’s third mini album all set to release in 2023. The title track of the highly anticipated album is titled Madness whose lyrics are co-written by Moonbin. Apart from Madness, INCENSE includes two other songs that are written and composed by Moonbin and Sanha. The upcoming mini album by the duo also includes a total of 6 songs. Below find the official list of the songs in the upcoming album.

The complete list of songs under Moonbin and Sanha’s third mini album INCENSE

Perfumer

Madness

바람

Chup Chup

이끌려

Your Day

INCENSE - Release date

After updating the fans with teasers and trailers throughout December, the upcoming album by Moonbin and Sanha titled INCENSE is all set to release on January 4 at 6 p.m. KST.

About Moonbin and Sanha

‘Moonbin and Sanha’ is the foremost officially made sub-unit by the South Korean boy band called Astro. Formed in 2020, the subunit comprises Moon Bin and Yoon San-ha. Moonbin and Sanha made their debut with their first mini-album titled IN-OUT which was followed by their second mini-album called REFUGE.