ASTRO’s Moonbin and Sanha to make comeback with ‘INCENSE’; WATCH mysterious teaser

ASTRO's Moonbin and Sanha will soon make their comeback. They will be releasing their third mini album ‘INCENSE.’ On December 1, 2022, Fantagio Entertainment dropped a teaser which featured a moving video of a unique flower which gets engulfed with a grey smokey background. Fans are already excited to see what the duo will bring to the table this time!

Moonbin and Sanha

Moonbin and Sanha are the first subunit of the boy group ASTRO. On September 14, 2022, the unit made their debut with the first mini album ‘In-Out.’ They made their second comeback this year on March 15 with the second mini album ‘Refuge.’ The duo is known for their chic and sexy charisma with captivating dance performance. Both artists have showcased their beautiful vocals which complement each other well.

About ASTRO

ASTRO is a boy group under Fantagio Entertainment. The group consists of six members: MJ. JinJin, Cha Eun Woo, Moonbin, Rocky and Sanha. They made their debut in 2016 with the extended play ‘Spring Up.’ After that, they released 10 extended plays, three studio albums, two special albums, one single, and four digitals.