ASTRO’s Moonbin & Sanha’s Weverse community to be closed on April 30; Fans go back to Moonbin’s only update

ASTRO’s agency Fantagio revealed on April 28 that they will be closing the community platform on Weverse which was meant for the subunit Moonbin & Sanha. The change comes after the tragic passing of ASTRO member Moonbin on April 19. The company also decided to move his memorial to their rooftop and keep it open until June as announced in a previous statement.

Moonbin & Sanha’s Weverse closure notice

Fantagio’s official notice about the closure mentioned that the fans could have their backup done before the service is closed.

“This is Fantagio.

We express our deep condolences at the sudden passing of our artist ASTRO’s Moonbin andinform you about the suspension of Moonbin&Sanha’s Weverse service.

All services within Moonbin&Sanha’s Weverse platform will end on April 30 (Sunday).

After the end of service, it will not be possible to view or upload posts, photos, or videos on all menus, and it will not be possible to enter the community once it is closed.

If you need to back up the content in Moonbin&Sanha’s Weverse community, please proceed with the backup individually.

We apologize for the inconvenience caused in using the service.”

Similarly another notice was shared on the community platform itself to alert its subscribers of the termination of the service.

“Hello, this is Weverse.

We are sorry to announce that MOONBIN&SANHA Weverse will be closing on Sun. April 30, 2023.

Community Closing Date: Sun. April 30, 2023, 12:00

PM (KST)

(When a community is closed, you will not be able to do any activities within the community such as joining the community, writing new posts in the community or leaving new Cheers.)

Thank you.”

Moonbin on Weverse



The unit service on the platform for the two members of ASTRO commenced on April 17. Since the announcement, fans have flooded the first and the only post Moonbin had made from his personal account. It read, “Hello this is ASTRO’s Moonbin and Sanha.” His profile was his own introduction with a smiley. In fact, after his first post, fellow ASTRO member Yoon Sanha teased Moonbin about calling himself Moonbin and Sanha instead of just hsi own name. Since then, Sanha had communicated with the fans a couple of more times on the platform.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo: Fantagio asks fans not to visit airport as he resumes activities after Moonbin’s passing