ASTRO’s Moonbin: Fantagio plans strict legal action against rumormongers surrounding artist

ASTRO member Moonbin passed away on April 19 and since then there have been countless rumors surrounding his death. While the cause of his death has not been made public and his funeral was also conducted in private as per the family’s wishes, people have continued to spread baseless rumors. Recently, Moonbin’s mother shared a letter via his agency Fatagio, asking people to stop gossiping about her late son which may also cause harm to his fans who are currently grieving in various ways. Now, the company has decided to take legal steps to ensure that the defamation stops.

Fantagio’s official statement regarding Moonbin’s passing

The agency has decided to take stern steps to ensure that no more malicious rumors are spread regarding the artist. Here’s what they had to say.

“This is Fantagio.

Firstly, we would like to thank all the fans who love our artist.

While we initially planned to proceed with this quietly, because there are many fans who are worried about our artist, we have decided to make a brief statement to inform you about our plans.

Recently, it has come to our attention that malicious posts have become extreme, and we decided that we could no longer witness this. Therefore, have begun the process of taking legal action. We are also informing you that, if similar incidents continue to arise in the future, we will respond with strong legal action without leniency as well.

We also plan to improve our monitoring of these actions, and we will continue to respond with stern legal action. Once again, we would like to emphasize that there will be no leniency with this.

Thank you.”

Fans are supporting this move by ASTRO’s agency and asking for them to put a stop to the rumormongers who have been creating an issue following Moonbin’s death.

About ASTRO’s Moonbin’s passing

On April 19, it was reported that Moonbin had been found dead at his residence in Gangnam following which his agency confirmed his passing in an official statement. The cause has been kept private while it has been reported that his manager found him and contacted the authorities. A memorial was initially set up at the company’s premises which has since been moved to a temple where fans can visit to remember the ASTRO member.

