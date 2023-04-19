ASTRO’s Moonbin: Fantagio shares official statement confirming the news of his death

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of possible suicide

ASTRO member Moonbin has passed away. On April 19, Korean media outlets shared reports of Moonbin being found dead at his residence by his manager who called the police. The Seoul Gangnam Police reportedly believed that Moonbin took his own life and are reportedly discussing conducting an autopsy to find the cause of his death.

Fantagio’s official statement confirming Moonbin’s passing

The management agency, Fantagio, shared an official statement on its social media accounts confirming the news of Moonbin’s death. They conveyed the wishes of the bereaved family stating that they would like to hold the funeral quietly with only the presence of family members and company staff.

Read the full official statement below.

“This is Fantagio.

First of all, we would like to express our apologies for bringing you such sad and heartbreaking news.

On April 19, ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left us and became a star in the sky.

Although it cannot be compared to the grief of the bereaved family who lost their beloved son and brother, the ASTRO members, as well as our fellow Fantagio artists and executives, are deeply mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock.

It is even more painful to deliver the sudden news to the fans who have supported Moonbin and sent him generous love. We are more heartbroken because we know the heart of the deceased who always loved and thought of his fans more than anyone else.

We earnestly ask you to refrain from speculative and malicious reports so that the bereaved family who is deeply saddened by the sudden sad news can mourn the deceased.

According to the bereaved family's wishes, the funeral will be held as quietly as possible with family, friends and company colleagues in attendance.

Once again, we send our deep condolences to the deceased.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​