ASTRO’s Moonbin no more: Singer and actor’s career rundown from Boys Over Flowers to subunit tour

ASTRO’s Moonbin was reported to have passed away on April 19 after he was found dead by his manager at around 8:10 pm KST (4:40 pm IST) at the singer’s Gangnam residence. Police reportedly suspect his death to be by suicide with the possibility of an autopsy being discussed. His agency, Fantagio, later confirmed the news of his passing with an official statement. Since then, it has been reported that the members of the boy group ASTRO have gathered with leader JinJin and Yoon Sanha being present with the family. It is known that member Cha Eun Woo who has been in the US for a few days will be returning later today. Oldest member MJ who is serving his mandatory military duty reportedly applied for an urgent leave after hearing the news. Meanwhile, former ASTRO member Rocky was reported to have joined the others at the hospital.

About Moonbin

The 25-year-old artist initially started out as a child model and began his entertainment career as an actor by appearing in a music video for TVXQ. He went on to take on child actor roles after that. Moonbin played the younger version of Kim Bum’s character So Yi Jeong in the popular Korean drama ‘Boys Over Flowers’ which also starred Lee Min Ho, Koo Hye Sun, Kim Hyun Joong and more. He has also had a successful singing career after first debuting with ASTRO in 2016 and re-debuting with fellow member Yoon Sanha in a subunit.

Moonbin’s acting career

After featuring in the ‘Balloons’ music video, Moonbin is known to have joined Fantagio. Following his debut as an ASTRO member, Moonbin continued his acting career by starring in various projects. Moonbin starred in ‘Moment of Eighteen’ in 2019 alongside Ong Seung Woo, Kim Hyang Gi, and others. His most memorable role has been in the web series ‘The Mermaid Prince’ for which Moonbin reprised his role in ‘The Mermaid Prince: The Beginning’ which acted as the prequel to the former. The artist made several cameo appearances in K-dramas including ‘Forever Young’, ‘Sweet Revenge’, ‘Find Me If You Can’ and more.

Moonbin’s singing career

After initially joining Fantagio, Moonbin officially began his trainee life in his middle school years. He participated in the boy group project ‘iTeen Boys’ alongside MJ, JinJin, Cha Eun Woo, Rocky, Yoon San Ha and two other trainees who did not debut with ASTRO. The group debuted on February 23, 2016, with Moonbin contributing to their songs. He went on to re-debut with fellow ASTRO member Yoon San Ha in the group’s first subunit Moonbin & Sanha on September 14, 2020. The subunit embarked on its fan con tour starting in South Korea with shows planned through May.

