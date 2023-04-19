ASTRO’s Moonbin & Sanha, ITZY, NMIXX, ONEUS and more make it to Dream Concert’s first line-up

Dream Concert is organised by KEPA (Korea Entertainment Producer’s Association) every year and is looked forward to by millions of fans across South Korea. The first ever Dream Concert was held in 1995 and was headlined by the finest names in K-pop that year including JYP Entertainment’s former head JY Park. Following his K-pop debut in 1994, JY Park was quick to become a national favourite. Dream Concert has since been hosting the performances of the most famous K-pop acts of the year every year.

Dream Concert 2023

The 2023 Dream Concert has now unveiled its much-awaited first star line-up. The said line-up includes Kim Jae Hwan, Dreamcatcher, ASTRO’s Moonbin & Sanha, ONEUS, ITZY, JO1, EVERGLOW, NMIXX, Oh My Girl, and TEMPEST. Dream Concert is one of Korea’s most-anticipated annual musical events that hosts a myriad of performances that transcend the boundaries of labels. Dream Concert 2023 will be held next month on May 27. The venue for the same has been revealed to be the Busan Asiad Main Stadium. The concert interestingly will also be the closing ceremony for the 2023 World Climate Industry Expo which is scheduled to be held between May 25 and 27.

Fans have long been looking up Dream Concert 2023’s line-up. The unveiling of the first official line-up of the event has further fuelled fans enthusiasm.

Dream Rookie 2023

The voting to pick 2023’s Dream Rookie is still going on. The groups to be chosen for the same will be picked from two categories in ‘Sophomore’ and ‘Fresh’. The ‘Sophomore' category includes groups that are in their second year since debut (debuted in 2021). The said category includes MIRAE, BLITZERS, JUST B, TRI.BE, PURPLE KISS, Billlie, YEAHSHINE, and PIXY. The ‘Fresh’ category on the other hand is meant for groups who made their debut less than a year ago, which is sometime between mid-2022 and right now. The aforementioned category includes K-pop groups like NINE.i, 8TURN, CLASS:y, Lapillus, and FIFTY FIFTY.

The groups that are picked out of the aforementioned list of groups will finally make it to the Dream Concert Rookie Stage. Fans can vote for their favourite rookie artists until later this month. Once voting concludes on April 23, the chosen groups will be revealed to fans on April 25.

