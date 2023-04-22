ASTRO’s Moonbin’s funeral conducted privately as per family’s wishes; Fans visit memorial set up by Fantagio

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of possible suicide

ASTRO’s Moonbin passed away on April 19 and was reported to have been found dead by his manager at around 8:10 pm on the same day at the singer’s Gangnam residence. The Seoul Gangnam Police Station which was reportedly contacted immediately by the manager was reported to have said that they suspect the artist ‘took his own life’ and the possibility of an autopsy was being discussed initially. Since then, there has been no update regarding the cause of death of the K-pop singer.

Fantagio’s official statement on Moonbin’s passing

Soon after the reports first broke out, ASTRO’s management agency Fantagio shared an official statement on their social media confirming the tragic news. However in the same statement, the agency asked people to not make speculations about the artist’s death and asked to let the family, fellow ASTRO members and company colleagues mourn in private.

In a follow-up statement, Fantagio confirmed that Moonbin’s funeral would be held in private with only the presence of his family, friends and staff from the agency as requested by the family of the deceased. They added that the funeral procession and burial site will not be revealed publicly so that the bereaved can send off Moonbin in privacy. His family wished for no presence of outsiders or reporters at the site.

Fans pour in love for Moonbin

In accordance, multiple fans of the artist visited the building of the agency to leave flowers, notes and items that the late star liked. They pasted notes on the company’s entrance door and shared words of support for fellow grieving members. A memorial was said to have been set up by Fantagio near their premises where fans gathered. Fans of Moonbin also visited a bench set up for the ASTRO member in the past as a part of a birthday project.

It is known that fellow ASTRO members including JinJin and Sanha were by the side of the bereaved family while MJ reportedly took a leave from his mandatory military service to be at the wake. Cha Eun Woo returned from the US where he had been for a personal schedule. Former member Rocky is also said to have joined the wake.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​

