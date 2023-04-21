ASTRO’s Moonbin’s funeral procession as well as burial site to not be disclosed; Fantagio releases statement

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of possible suicide

On the afternoon of April 21st, Fantagio said, "According to the wishes of the bereaved family, Moonbin's funeral and burial place will not be released on the 22nd." Then, they emphasized again, "We ask for your kind understanding so that the members of ASTRO and the bereaved family can spend the last days of the deceased beautifully."

Moonbin’s funeral:

Finally, the agency said, "We express our gratitude to everyone who sent us deep condolences." Moonbin passed away on the afternoon of April 19th at his home in Gangnam-gu, Seoul. His manager, Mr. A, couldn't reach Moonbin, so he visited his house and found him. The mortuary was prepared at the funeral hall of Asan Medical Center in Seoul. The cheif mourner is to done by his younger sister’s Billlie’s Moon Sua. His members also accompanied him deceased on his last journey. Cha Eun Woo hurriedly finished his schedule in the US and returned home. MJ, who is serving in the military, took an emergency leave and visited the mortuary. He is also with Jinjin and Sanha. Rocky, the former member, has not yet joined the rest of the members.

Moonbin:

His death was a complete shock to the K-Pop industry and idols like SHINee's Taemin, Key, SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan, BTS' RM and more sent their condolences. In a notice posted on the official fancafe on the morning of April 20th, agency Fantagio said, “ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left us and became a star in the sky.” All executives and employees are deeply mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock.” They added, “We are more heartbroken because we know the heart of the deceased who always loved and thought of his fans more than anyone else.”

The reactions:

On April 21st, the management company Pledis Entertainment said in an official position, "It is difficult for member Seungkwan to participate in the pre-recording for SEVENTEEN’s Mnet's 'M Countdown' scheduled this afternoon due to poor physical condition. We apologize to the fans, and ask for your understanding." Seungkwan is known as the late Moonbin's close friend. Fans are pouring out their worries and support at the news of Seungkwan's poor physical condition.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​