ASTRO’s Moonbin’s Indian fans set up memorial services across country to remember beloved singer

ASTRO member Moonbin’s demise was confirmed by his agency on April 20 via an official statement on the group’s social media. Fans of the group, Aroha, were shocked to learn of the 25 year old artist’s sudden death and took to various platforms to express their sorrow. Around the world, many memorials were held for the singer and actor who is known to have always spread happiness among his fans. Indian Arohas conducted their own memorial services around the country to mourn the loss of the ASTRO member.

Memorial site for Moonbin in India

AROHA INDIA, one of the fanbases in India for the ASTRO member looked over several memorial services conducted for Moonbin following his passing. By April 23, a day after the Korean star’s funeral in Seoul’s Asan Medical Center in South Korea, three services were held in the memory of Moonbin at Mumbai, Pune and Delhi where fans of the deceased gathered to share their words and gifts with the late-artist.

Photos from the memorial services show the fans bringing in flowers, chocolates and other favourite things of Moonbin alongside his photocards and leaving letters and notes for him. Another service has been planned by the fanbase at April 30 in Kolkata to bring together the fans of the artist who was loved by many.

Fans’ message for Moonbin

Talking about the passing of ASTRO’s Moonbin and the memorial services conducted since, Team AROHA INDIA reached out to us sharing, “Thanks to those who put their efforts to organize memorial services, gathering together to say goodbye to Moonbin, and praying for him. We will always keep Moonbin in our hearts.”

Moonbin was active as a model, actor, singer and dancer in the Korean entertainment industry right from a young age, having been a part of shows like ‘Boys Over Flowers’, ‘Moment of Eighteen’, and more. Following his debut as a member of ASTRO and the subsequent debut in the group’s first subunit Moonbin & Sanha with fellow member Yoon Sanha, the artist was conducting shows around the world, with the most recent one being in Bangkok. His sudden demise took place on April 19 at his home in Gangnam, Seoul.

Fans of ASTRO's Moonbin can use the comments section of this article as a message wall for the deceased as requested by his fanbase, AROHA INDIA. We extend our deepest condolences to all those who cared for Moonbin.

