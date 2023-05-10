ASTRO’s Moonbin’s Instagram profile set to memorialized account; Displays ‘Remembering’ next to name

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of death

ASTRO member Moonbin’s Instagram account has been turned into a ‘memorialized account’ as of May 10. Fans expressed grief after noticing a ‘Remembering’ tag under the name of the 25-year-old K-pop star who tragically passed away on May 19.

Moonbin’s Instagram account

With 5.1 million followers on his personal account, ASTRO member Moonbin’s Instagram has 179 posts with the last one being an ad shoot carousel type made on March 31, mere weeks before his passing. The account follows only the official Instagram profile of ASTRO and its original member accounts including JinJin, MJ, Cha Eun Woo, Rocky, and Yoon Sanha.

Since Moonbin’s passing, fans have left messages on multiple posts on the Instagram profile, remembering the artist for his kind and caring nature as well as his vibrant personality. The fandom, Aroha, has come together to mourn and express grief over the artist’s death. His friends including SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, VIVIZ’s SinB and more have begun to follow the account and have liked posts made by Moonbin.

ASTRO’s Moonbin’s memorialized account

Following this change to the account, possibly made by Instagram Korea, not only the description (or bio) was updated to show ‘Remembering’, but also no more DMs can be sent to the account. Users cannot log in to the Instagram profile anymore and all the posts made so far will remain intact in the memory of Moonbin.

Korean Instagram users will reportedly be able to see a message upon interacting with the account which will say, “In the memory of Moonbin this account is now a memorialized account. Memorialized accounts are for remembering the deceased and are a place for seeking peace.”

About Moonbin’s passing

Fantagio confirmed the death of ASTRO member Moonbin on April 20 after reports of him being found dead at his residence by his manager were released. The funeral was held privately on April 22 in the presence of his family, group members and company colleagues. A memorial has been set up by the agency which will continue at the rooftop of their premises till June where fans and friends of Moonbin have left letters remembering him.

