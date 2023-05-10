ASTRO’s Moonbin’s Instagram profile set to memorialized account; Displays ‘Remembering’ next to name

Following the death of the 25 year old singer and actor on April 19, his Instagram account consisting of all the memories of the star on the platform will be stored.

Written by Ayushi Agrawal   |  Published on May 10, 2023   |  04:30 PM IST  |  9.4K
Moonbin: courtesy of Moonbin's Instagram
Moonbin: courtesy of Moonbin's Instagram

Key Highlight

  • Moonbin's Instagram profile is now a ‘memorialized account’.
  • The ASTRO member passed away on April 19.

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of death

ASTRO member Moonbin’s Instagram account has been turned into a ‘memorialized account’ as of May 10. Fans expressed grief after noticing a ‘Remembering’ tag under the name of the 25-year-old K-pop star who tragically passed away on May 19.

Moonbin’s Instagram account

With 5.1 million followers on his personal account, ASTRO member Moonbin’s Instagram has 179 posts with the last one being an ad shoot carousel type made on March 31, mere weeks before his passing. The account follows only the official Instagram profile of ASTRO and its original member accounts including JinJin, MJ, Cha Eun Woo, Rocky, and Yoon Sanha.

Since Moonbin’s passing, fans have left messages on multiple posts on the Instagram profile, remembering the artist for his kind and caring nature as well as his vibrant personality. The fandom, Aroha, has come together to mourn and express grief over the artist’s death. His friends including SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, VIVIZ’s SinB and more have begun to follow the account and have liked posts made by Moonbin.

ASTRO’s Moonbin’s memorialized account

Following this change to the account, possibly made by Instagram Korea, not only the description (or bio) was updated to show ‘Remembering’, but also no more DMs can be sent to the account. Users cannot log in to the Instagram profile anymore and all the posts made so far will remain intact in the memory of Moonbin.

Korean Instagram users will reportedly be able to see a message upon interacting with the account which will say, “In the memory of Moonbin this account is now a memorialized account. Memorialized accounts are for remembering the deceased and are a place for seeking peace.”

About Moonbin’s passing

Fantagio confirmed the death of ASTRO member Moonbin on April 20 after reports of him being found dead at his residence by his manager were released. The funeral was held privately on April 22 in the presence of his family, group members and company colleagues. A memorial has been set up by the agency which will continue at the rooftop of their premises till June where fans and friends of Moonbin have left letters remembering him.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Remembering ASTRO’s Moonbin: Leader JinJin writes heartfelt note on Instagram 'I think of that smiling face…'

About The Author
Ayushi Agrawal
Ayushi Agrawal
Journalist

After completing her engineering, Ayushi followed her passion for journalism and has been a professional writer for o...

Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Moonbin's Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!