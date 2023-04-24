ASTRO’s Moonbin's memorial space at Fantagio to be open till the end of the month for fans

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of possible suicide

ASTRO’s Moonbin, a multi-talented K-pop idol, passed away on April 19, leaving the entire K-pop community in shock and grief. Fans have been mourning his loss and paying tribute to him in various ways. To honour Moonbin's memory and provide a space for fans to pay their respects, the ASTRO agency Fantagio has opened a memorial space.

Moonbin’s memorial space

On April 21, Fantagio set up a memorial in front of their headquarters for fans to pay their respects to Moonbin. Fantagio shared information on April 24 that fans can visit the memorial place in front of Fantagio's headquarters until April 30.

Read Fantagio’s full statement

“This is Fantagio.

We established an additional memorial room for AROHA to visit at the Fantagio office in order to provide a comfortable space for fans who have travelled a long distance.

Please kindly use the prepared memorial place until April 30, as it is open for AROHAs.

All letters and presents placed in the memorial space in front of the Fantagio office will be carefully stored, and all [messages written on] paper notes and letters will be collected and stored on a regular basis during the memorial time to ensure that they remain intact and undamaged.

When you arrive at the Fantagio office, there will be staff and a signboard to direct you to the specific spot [of the memorial place], so please refer to it when you come.

We want to thank AROHA for always being there for ASTRO."

Moonbin’s fans

Fans have been leaving messages and flowers, expressing their love and gratitude for Moonbin. The memorial space has also become a place for fans to come together and share their memories of Moonbin, creating a sense of community and support during this difficult time. Moonbin was known for his incredible talent and charisma as a performer, as well as his kind and caring personality. He will be deeply missed by his fans and the entire K-pop community.

As the memorial space continues to be open until the end of the month, fans are encouraged to visit and pay their respects to Moonbin. This is a chance for fans to show their love and support for not only Moonbin but also for each other during this time of grief. Moonbin’s memorial space has become a place of comfort and healing for fans to mourn the loss of the beloved K-pop idol.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to Moonbin's family. May his soul rest in peace.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​