ASTRO’s Moonbin’s mother leaves message for people spreading false rumors about his death

ASTRO’s Moonbin’s mother asked people to not spread rumors about Moonbin with a letter on the group’s fancafe shared on June 14. Since the passing of Moonbin, there have been many speculations on the cause of his death which has created many false misunderstandings and rumors. Fantagio posted a notice on ASTRO’s fancafe to deliver her message.

The message from ASTRO’s Moonbin’s mother

Fantagio’s notice on the group’s fancafe mentioned, “Firstly we would like to thank all the AROHAs who are always with ASTRO. We deeply apologize for delivering this bad news on the fancafe. The notice will be up only for a certain limit of time so that the fans can see it on the fancafe.”

Here’s what Moonbin’s mother had to say.

“Hello, I am Bin’s Mother.

Firstly, I got a lot of comfort from seeing the fans’ earnestness who traveled from a long distance to Moonbin’s memorial space and wrote heart-touching letters, and brought flowers.

I truly and sincerely thank you all.

I am aware that everyone is mourning and grieving for my son but I am writing this message with the intention of addressing the issue of baseless rumors started by some online minorities.

As a mother, it is really difficult to see such rumors online. These false rumors may affect many people and cause damage to many, even the fans will feel heartbroken who are grieving for my son.

I do not want my son to become a topic of gossip, and I urge everyone to not spread such misinformation and false rumors.

I do not wish the fans to carry on with broken hearts. I genuinely thank you all for your sincere mourning.”

About Moonbin

Moonbin was an actor and singer part of the K-pop group ASTRO. He was introduced to his group on the show called To Be Continued. Known for K-dramas like Boys Over Flowers, At Eighteen, and The Mermaid Prince, he was also a part of ASTRO’s subunit MOONBIN&SANHA which was formed in 2020 with the release of their album IN-OUT. Moonbin is the older brother of Billlie’s rapper Moon Sua, the sibling duo are famous for their cover of Candy In My Ears by Baek Ji Young. On 19 April, Fantagio posted on its Twitter about the sudden passing of ASTRO’s Moonbin at the young age of 25.