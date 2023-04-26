ASTRO’s Moonbin's passing: SEVENTEEN’s Woozi, Wonwoo and DK pen heartfelt messages for late friend

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of possible suicide

ASTRO's Moonbin’s passing has left a void in the K-pop industry. The devastating news stunned the industry, and all his fans and other celebrities paid tribute to Moonbin. SEVENTEEN members also paid tribute to their dear friend.

Woozi’s promise to Moonbin

On April 25, Woozi left a deep and emotional comment under Moonbin's recent Instagram post. In the comment, Woozi wrote, “My Binnie, Ha. I really miss you. It wasn't quite a week ago that we agreed we should make time to dance together, and you claimed I was definitely your number one priority. I can still picture the huge grin on your face while you were telling me that. But this world stinks. Isn't that correct? Ha. I'm not sure why a cool kid like you would want to be near someone like me. I'm sorry for being such a bashful hyung that couldn't explain myself adequately. Dongsaeng, you were pretty cool. What if I had told you the same wonderful things that you told me? I'm so ashamed of myself for not being able to convey myself clearly to you. Dear Bin, you gave me so much strength. You've always been very encouraging of my music and dance. You were always excited about my works and enjoyed them as well. And, while I always kept my cool since I was shy, you have no clue how thrilled it made me. Haha. I'm finally telling you how I felt, you punk.”

Woozi discussed his unreleased song ‘What Kind of Future’ and Moonbin's reaction to it in the second part of the post. Woozi said that he would release it on Moonbin's birthday, January 26. He continued, “I don't think I've ever met a dongsaeng who liked me as much as you did, and I doubt I'll ever meet one again. That is why you are much more dear to me, and my affection for you continues to increase. But now I'm at a loss on what to do. You remember "What Kind of Future," the song you kept asking me about and begging me to release so you could listen to it anytime you wanted? On your birthday, I'll deliver it to you. I'll go to war with the company if necessary, but I promise you I'll fight for you no matter what. You should know that I finished the bibimmyeon that you gave me for my birthday. Haha. You should've given me the opportunity to give you a birthday gift as well, you little brat! As hyung, I'm sorry there isn't much else I can do for you. I like you. I cherish you and am grateful for you. In my heart, you'll always be the coolest dongsaeng I've had the pleasure of knowing. Let us be happy now, Bin. I love you.”

Wonwoo and DK’s note at Moonbin’s memorial site

Wonwoo left heartfelt tributes on occasions when Moonbin showed him kindness. Moonbin had already attended Wonwoo's mother's funeral. Moonbin's family may now rest certain that Wonwoo's mother would look after Moonbin.

He wrote, “Bin-ah, this is hyung. Bin, is the coolest and sweetest person on the planet. When I crumbled, you ran to me first, but hyung is so sorry that I didn't even realise you were crumbling. I can still see how warmly and gently you came to exercise with me and soothed me, to the point where my heart bleeds. But, like the other ASTRO members, Hyung will continue to live hardworking and enjoyable lives so that I can offer you many stories to tell. Please tell me more of your stories when that time comes. You saw my mother during her funeral, didn't you? My mother will guide you well! Put all your cares aside in Moonland and enjoy an exciting vacation filled with nothing but happiness. Bin, I'm thankful and I love you.”

DK in his letter wrote, "To Binnie, whom I miss. It’s Dokyeommie hyung! You're sleeping soundly, aren't you? Everyone misses Binnie terribly. You're keeping an eye on everyone, right? You truly deserve to be loved and are a wonderful person hehe. You always had that cute smile like ‘hehe, hehe’ and made everyone around you feel happy, thus you were always well-liked. We both discussed a lot about our concerns about singing. ‘Hyung, thank you hehe,’ you'd say whenever it happened. Let's get a drink together again next time!’ That is something I miss about you. I sincerely wanted to be of great help to you. I should've spent more time chatting with you. Such thoughts keep coming to mind. I’m sorry for not being able to hug all of the sorrow and problems you held bottled up inside your heart, Bin. We will all work hard to cover your portion, and we shall keep you in our hearts forever. And I really wish you happiness. So please, in heaven, smile a lot and be happy. If we meet again, we must sing together and laugh a lot without worries! I love you, Bin. You've worked hard for now."

SEVENTEEN members are known to be very close to ASTRO's Moonbin. Moonbin’s best friend Seungkwan along with Mingyu have already paid their respects to him and left touching notes at his memorial. Wonwoo and DK also came by and wrote messages for Moonbin at his memorial while Woozi penned a heartfelt note on his last IG post and made a promise to him.

Rest in peace Moonbin.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​

