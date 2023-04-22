ASTRO’s Moonbin’s passing: VIVIZ to sit out Grammys Museum schedule; To continue with performance in Las Vegas

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of possible suicide

Big Planet Made Entertainment is the management agency of girl group VIVIZ which shared an update regarding their artists VIVIZ who have scheduled appearances overseas today. According to the notice, VIVIZ, will not be participating in their Grammys Museum schedule which included an interview and a red carpet appearance due to their current condition following ASTRO's Moonbin's passing. However, the group will go ahead with their performance at the We Bridge Music Festival & Expo in Las Vegas.

VIVIZ’s change of schedule following Moonbin’s passing

Here’s BPM’s full official statement.

“Big Planet Made Entertainment



Hello this is BPM. Due to the artists’ current conditions, we regretfully inform you that VIVIZ will not be participating in the Grammys Museum interview and Red Carpet schedule, which was scheduled for April 22. VIVIZ has expressed that out of love and respect to the fans who are attending We Bridge Music Festival & Expo to see them, they will still be performing at the concert.

We will inform you of the contents related to the VIVIZ Hi-Touch shortly.

We understand that many of you may have been looking forward to meeting VIVIZ for a long time. We sincerely apologize for the sudden news and thank you for your understanding.

We’d also like to thank The GRAMMY Museum for their understanding and support.”

The We Bridge Music Festival & Expo was scheduled for two days, April 21 and 22 with the first day performers including ONEUS, DREAMCATCHER, CIX, Kang Daniel, Jessi, and MONSTA X. The second day is scheduled to involve the appearance of VIVIZ alongside ENHYPEN, fromis_9, ONEUS, and BE’O.

VIVZ members with Moonbin

It is known that VIVIZ members SinB and Umji were close friends of ASTRO member Moonbin who passed away on April 19. After the news, the two with fellow member Eunha were spotted at the international airport heading to the We Bridge Music Festival & Expo. Fans have been calling out the same asking for a period of mourning for the two members who were unable to be present at Moonbin’s funeral on April 22.

ASTRO member Moonbin’s passing was confirmed by his agency in the early hours of April 20 via an official statement on Fantagio’s social media platforms. Moonbin is reported to have been found dead at his Gangnam residence by his manager. Since then, the K-pop industry has postponed and/or cancelled multiple scheduled events in order to mourn the late singer.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ASTRO’s Moonbin’s funeral conducted privately as per family’s wishes; Fans visit memorial set up by Fantagio