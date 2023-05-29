ASTRO’s Moonbin’s sister Billlie's Moon Sua pens heart touching message for her brother: I miss you more today

In a poignant and emotional moment, Billlie's Sua, the beloved sister of late ASTRO member Moonbin, has once again poured her heart out in a heartfelt message dedicated to her dear brother. As she continues to grieve his loss, Sua's latest message reflects the deep bond they shared and the profound impact Moonbin had on her life. Let's delve into the heartfelt words and discover what Sua revealed about their unbreakable connection.

A sibling's unbreakable bond: Sua's heartfelt message

Billlie's Sua expressed her overwhelming emotions and longing for her late brother Moonbin. The heartfelt message is a touching tribute to their unbreakable bond as siblings, showcasing the depth of Sua's love and the pain she experiences in his absence. Through her words, Sua offers a glimpse into the profound impact Moonbin had on her life and the void left behind by his untimely passing.

The idol paid a visit to Moonbin's memorial spot on May 27 and left a handwritten letter on stationery. The letter reads as follows:

“Oppa, it's me, Sua.

It's raining today!!

I usually miss you a lot, but I miss you much more today.

If I could merely meet you, I'd want to greet you with a bright smile and a strong hug without saying anything.

I still love you and cherish you tremendously.

'Ah-geon-bap-haeng!' [A shortened Korean slang phrase that means 'Don't be in pain, be healthy, eat regularly, and be cheerful.']

- Your only younger sibling Sua"

Sua's heartfelt message to Moonbin resonates with raw emotions, capturing the depth of her grief and the longing she feels for her beloved brother. She reminisces about their cherished moments together, expressing her deep love and admiration for Moonbin. Sua's message serves as the enduring connection they shared.

Sua's message of hope and strength

While Sua's heartfelt message reflects her deep grief, it also carries a message of hope and strength. She encourages others who may be experiencing loss to cherish the memories and find solace in the love that remains. Sua's words resonate with readers, offering a sense of comfort and reminding them that they are not alone in their pain. The community's unity in grief serves as a reminder of the impact Moonbin had on the lives of those who admired and cherished him.

