ASTRO’s Sanha, Billlie’s Moon Sua remember Moonbin on 49th day of his passing; Here's how

ASTRO members have all been staying close to each other ever since the demise of Moonbin who suddenly passed away on April 19. They have been frequenting the cafe run by Moonbin’s family and leaving letters for him at the Sky Park memorial. Meanwhile, member Cha Eun Woo shared a song cover of Moobin’s favorite track, 10cm’s ‘Stranger’ to honor his dear friend. Now, ASTRO’s Sanha and Billlie’s Moon Sua have each updated their Instagrams with their own tributes to Moonbin.

ASTRO’s Sanha’s letter for Moonbin

Sharing their first updates since the passing, ASTRO member Sanha who was in the group’s first ever subunit alongside Moonbin, was immensely close to the singer-actor. Having spent their trainee lives as well as debuting together, not just once but two times, Moonbin & Sanha displayed their best versions on stage spread across three mini-albums, the latest of which was released this January. Sanha has now shared a note remembering Moonbin on his Instagram marking the first update since his demise. The post includes photos of them hugging and videos of them having fun during shoots and schedules, as well as the ring that Moonbin used to always wear.

He wrote, “Hyung, good bye.

The time has come to let you go.

Let’s meet again next time too, okay?

Then too, let’s hug each other tightly.

I was happy because of you. Eat well live well.

I love you a lot.”

Billlie’s Moon Sua remembering Moonbin

The younger sister of Moonbin, Billlie member Moon Sua updated her Instagram for the first time since his passing with a video on her story. The two siblings could be seen practising in front of a mirror and having a good time. She penned a note for her late brother saying, “As expected, Mr. Moon’s door-sized back was so wide and warm. I should have asked for piggyback rides more often. Next time we meet, give me more piggybacks.

My one and only older brother. Still and henceforth I won’t forget you and continue to love you. Don’t be sick, be healthy, eat well, and be happy. (written in an acronym).”

VIVIZ member SinB also shared a photo with her dear friend ASTRO’s Moonbin soon after visiting the new memorial site arranged by Fantagio. She did not attach a caption with the post that showed the two walking ahead with their backs to the camera.

