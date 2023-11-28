ASTRO's Sanha credits Cha Eun Woo for support in preparing for first historical role in film Joseon Chefs

On August 25, it was officially announced that ASTRO's Sanha will take on the lead role in the upcoming Joseon-themed film titled Suunjapbang (or Joseon Chefs). Sanha acknowledged the support of fellow member Cha Eun Woo in preparing for his first historical role in the film. Notably, Cha Eun Woo had previously showcased his acting skills in the historical romance genre K-drama Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung.

ASTRO’s Sanha credits member Cha Eun Woo for support

During the press conference for Joseon Chefs in Seoul, ASTRO's Sanha discussed his preparation for the historical role and mentioned fellow member Cha Eun Woo. He revealed that, given Cha Eun Woo's experience in the historical drama Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung he sought guidance by asking numerous questions. Specifically, Sanha inquired about the way of speech to authentically capture the language and mannerisms of the people from the Joseon era.

During the press conference, Sanha expressed heartfelt gratitude to his fans, AROHAs, emphasizing that they serve as his inspiration and driving force. He acknowledged the supportive role they play in his journey, noting how AROHAs discover new aspects of “Yoon Sanha” whenever they see him in the media. Motivated by their encouragement, he expressed a desire to continually improve and work harder, aiming to earn praise and recognition from his fans.

More about Joseon Chefs

The film Suunjapbang or Joseon Chefs narrates the tale of Kim Yu, a nobleman from the Joseon Dynasty and a historical figure credited with writing the recipe book Suunjapbang. In his third year of pursuing the national civil service exam, Kim Yu encounters Gye Am, a self-proclaimed top chef in Joseon. This meeting sets him on a quest to discover his true passion and purpose as he becomes deeply immersed in the world of gastronomy.

At the heart of the film, Suunjapbang is a traditional recipe book passed down within the Andong Gwangsan Kim clan as a cherished heirloom. Beyond its familial significance, it holds national importance as one of Korea's oldest Chinese manuscripts, encompassing the recipes for 121 varieties of alcohol and food, thus earning its place as a national treasure.

In Suunjapbang, ASTRO's Sanha assumes the character of Kim Yu, driven by the singular ambition to succeed in the national civil service exam—a strong tradition within his family passed down through generations. However, his perspective undergoes a major shift upon encountering Chef Gye Am, prompting him to contemplate the true path he desires in life. Sanha, aside from ASTRO, is also known for his roles in projects like the web drama Your Playlist and KBS2's Crazy Love.

