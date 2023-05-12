ASTRO’s Sanha leaves a letter for fans Aroha at Moonbin’s memorial: ‘Your smiling face will make hyung happy’

The members of the boy group ASTRO have been returning to work slowly following the tragic death of fellow teammate Moonbin. After the news of his sudden passing was made on April 19 and the confirmation on April 20, followed by the funeral on April 22, fans of the originally 6 member group have been waiting for any updates from the members. It is known that the oldest member MJ returned to the military for completing his service and leader JinJin went back to practicing for his musical. Meanwhile, Cha Eun Woo participated in his first official event since Moonbin’s passing on April 29 with an appearance in Thailand. Similarly, fans are awaiting any update on Yoon Sanha, the youngest.

Sanha’s message for fans

On May 12, a fan of ASTRO shared a photo of a letter on Twitter, said to have been left by a staff member. After looking at the letter, fans recognized the handwriting and after reading it, they felt assured. Yoon Sanha had sent a letter to Aroha at Moonbin’s memorial space.

The letter was addressed to Aroha (ASTRO’s fandom name). Here’s what it said.

“Aroha, it’s Sanha.

You’re very sad and it’s difficult, isn’t it?

You can be sad as much as you want so you can get through it/overcome it

Roha (nickname for Aroha) your smiling face will make hyung happy, so you have to show that [to him]

I’m living well so don’t worry about me

Our Aroha be happy and healthy”

About Moonbin’s passing

On April 19, it was reported that ASTRO member Moonbin was found dead at his residence by his manager who immediately contacted the police. Soon, his agency confirmed the news via an official statement on the group’s social media account. The funeral was planned for April 22 with Cha Eun Woo returning to South Korea from his trip to USA and MJ taking an emergency leave from his military service. The rest of the members were said to have been at the wake soon after the confirmation. According to the grieving family’s wishes, the funeral was held privately. A memorial, initially located at the entrance of the company’s office, was moved to its rooftop with plans to continue it till June.



Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ASTRO’s Moonbin’s Instagram profile set to memorialized account; Displays ‘Remembering’ next to name