ASTRO's Sanha shares touching cover of Neko; Here's why fans think it's dedicated to Moonbin

On October 7, at 1:26 AM KST, ASTRO's Sanha shared an emotional cover song, offering a heartfelt moment to fans. While not explicitly mentioned in the video title or tweet, fans speculated that the video was a dedicated tribute to the late member Moonbin. Viewers carefully observed various details and hints on the cover, with many pointing out the thoughtful planning evident in every aspect of the performance.

Sanha posts a cover of Neko

ASTRO member Sanha delivered an acoustic cover of Neko by the Japanese band DISH//, expressing his deep connection with the song in the description: "When I first heard this song, I cried. I felt like the song was telling me how I felt. So I wanted to sing it. Me, My family, members, and AROHA, let's all be happy for sure" The cover, released precisely at 1:26 AM KST, is significant as it aligns with "Moonbin time," a reference to the late ASTRO member's birthday on January 26 (1/26).

Eagle-eyed fans observed that Sanha took a personal approach to the cover, translating the song's lyrics into Korean himself. Notably, he made a poignant alteration in the message: the original lyrics were dedicated to an unidentified "you," but Sanha replaced it with "Hyung" (used to address older brothers in Korean). Many fans recognized that Moonbin's frequently used nickname was "pup-kitty," reflecting his playful puppy-like and sometimes cat-like nature. The song's title, meaning "cat," holds additional significance. Many fans remembered that Sanha further paid tribute to Moonbin at his memorial by leaving a drawing of a cute cat, hinting towards the song and its dedication to Moonbin. In the video, keen-eyed fans also observed the hearts, each adorned with the colors associated with the ASTRO members.

Fans were deeply moved by another poignant detail in the group's chat screenshot which was shown in the video—the persistent presence of the "1," indicating that one person had yet to read the message. While the group remains active, engaging in conversations, Moonbin will never read those messages or respond.

Sanha's heartfelt cover song provided a source of solace and comfort for fans. They expressed feeling warmed and appreciated the idol's sincerity in conveying his own emotional state through music. Sanha's tribute created a powerful connection with fans, resonating with the shared sense of loss and remembrance for Moonbin.

For those not familiar with the situation, Moonbin, aged 25, has tragically passed away. He was found dead at his residence in Gangnam, Seoul, on April 19, around 8:10 PM KST. According to Yonhap News, the artist was found unresponsive by his manager, who promptly sought assistance. Notably, Moonbin was in the midst of the DIFFUSION Fan Con Tour with Sanha at the time, as part of their subunit promotions.

Advertisement

Additionally, following the release of their third EP titled Incense, the duo returned to the stage on January 4, 2023. Their comeback was marked by success, evident in the significant album sales of Incense, which surpassed 116,000 copies in the first month after its release.

Listen to Sanha's cover of Neko here:

Sanha’s recent activities

The upcoming film Suunjapbang has recently unveiled its main cast lineup, featuring ASTRO's Sanha, Kim Kang Min, and Baek Sung Hyun!

Suunjapbang narrates the tale of Kim Yu, a nobleman from the Joseon Dynasty and the real-life author of the recipe book Suunjapbang. In his third year of the national civil service exam, Kim Yu encounters Gye Am, a self-proclaimed best chef in Joseon, igniting a quest to discover his true desires in the world of gastronomy.

The film revolves around the Suunjapbang, a traditional recipe book passed down in the prestigious Andong Gwangsan Kim clan as an heirloom. Not only is it a family treasure, but it also holds the distinction of being one of Korea's national treasures, being the oldest Chinese manuscript in the country containing recipes for 121 types of alcohol and food.

ASTRO's Sanha is set to portray Kim Yu, who, despite the family tradition of passing the national civil service exam, finds himself questioning his life's purpose after encountering Chef Gye Am. Sanha, known for his roles in projects such as the web drama Your Playlist and KBS2's Crazy Love, is poised to bring depth to the character. Suunjapbang is scheduled for release on December 16 as part of the 2023 KBS Drama Special.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: ASTRO’s MOONBIN and SANHA dish about INCENSE album, India itinerary, favourite K-drama