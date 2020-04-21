Ateet Twitter Review: Rajeev Khandelwal and Priyamani Raj starrer thriller is highly praised

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, ZEE 5 has released a thriller film Ateet starring Rajeev Khandelwal as Ateet Rana, Priyamani Raj as Janvi and Sanjay Suri as Viswakarma.

Due to the lockdown, theaters and shootings of serials have been shut due to which everyone has been binge-watching series and movies on various OTT platforms. From Money Heist to Four More Shots Please!, people have been using this quarantine period to watch some amazing films with families and loved ones. Ever since the lockdown, ZEE 5 has been in full swing and has been premiering original content on its app to keep the audience entertained. And today, ZEE 5 has released a thriller film Ateet.

Ateet stars Rajeev Khandelwal as Ateet Rana, Priyamani Raj as Janvi and Sanjay Suri as Viswakarma. The series directed by Tanuj Bharmar revolves around the story of a soldier who is believed to be dead, but suddenly one day his daughter finds his identity and hands over to her mother. After that lot of things start happening in the life of those two, that feel the presence of the soldier. Is the soldier alive or is it his ghost or something different? The movie which premiered on 21st April will keep you at the edge of your seat.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Divyanka Tripathi reveals she is very proud of Vivek Dahiya’s performance in State of Seige: 26/11)

While the trailer of the movie received a thumbs up from the viewers, the movie has also been applauded by Twitterati. From Rajeev Khandelwal's performance to the story, Twitterati has been appreciating the movie and showering it with love. While some have tweeted, "@RK1610IsMe OMG I m just halfway of the movie it is so so thrilling performance wow the movie is holding me at the edge of the seat just loving it can’t sleep got to finish it #ateet @ZEE5India", some have tweeted, "@RK1610IsMe #ateet My whole family has become your fan will watch #Ateet #thriller @ZEE5Premium together #lockdown #StayHomeSaveLives."

Check out the tweets here:

Just finished to watched #Ateet and I loved it. Nd our hero in a role of Cpt. Ateet Rana...Mindblowing,I mean kaha se late ho itna talent aap . I loved the all songs but this song is now added to my fav list

" " pic.twitter.com/RjM5r3dRv2 — kritika kumari (Beauty) (@kritika_beauty) April 21, 2020

Just finished #Ateet cpt. Ateet Rana @RK1610IsMeyou are outstanding phenomenal amazing Totally different concept full of suspense i felt the pain which you portray n me getting goosebumps while watching it. totally Unpredictable story Ateet is a masterpiece must watch pic.twitter.com/OBtDlNc4el — Pallavi Sharma (@PallaviiS) April 20, 2020

@RK1610IsMe OMG I m just halfway of the movie it is so so thrilling performance wow the movie is holding me at the edge of the seat just loving it can’t sleep got to finish it #ateet @ZEE5India — Nothing in this world is impossible 2a willing (@sharvani2018) April 21, 2020

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×