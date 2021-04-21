ATEEZ, AB6IX, BTOB Eunkwang, Weeekly & more join hands for climate change in kstars4claimate campaign

In an impressive and influential move, 31 KPop stars have come together under 'kstars4claimate' to participate in a climate change program! Read on to know more details!

Climate change is very real and we finally have influential people speaking up about it. As many as 31 KPop idols have officially taken the step forward to try and combat climate change. The world now knows the power a KPop group’s fan base holds, so why not use it for a good cause? That’s why it’s even more incredible to have so many idols influence their fandom to be the change!

The 31 artists include BTOB’s Eunkwang, OH MY GIRL’s Hyojung, DAY6’s Wonpil, THE BOYZ, ATEEZ, AB6IX, and Weeekly. They have come together in the campaign called ‘kstars4claimate’ to amplify their voices for climate change, given the fact it’s a very critical project for the future of Earth. Although it might be uncommon for so many idols to come together under a single banner, the outreach for the campaign is expected to be multiplied exponentially with the help of the global stage that these idols share.

The campaign ‘kstars4claimate’ is completely voluntary and includes participants ranging across the spectrum - from planners, reporters, activists, designers, and now even KPop idols. Supported and overseen by offices such as the British Embassy in Korea, The Climate Media Hub, and Park Hyun Min (CEO of Universe Works), the campaign has been gathering more steam lately.

According to Herald POP, British Ambassador has gone on record to say that the team is extremely pleased with the addition of such influential voices clamouring for protection of the planet. The campaign video which includes all the 31 idols will be released via the campaign’s official channels on YouTube (British Embassy’s SNS) on April 22, which is Earth Day. A teaser for the video will be released earlier on April 21. Subsequently, plans have also been made that include release of three additional videos in June, sustaining a continuous voice for climate change.

What do you think about these idols raising their voices for climate change? Do you think it will be influential? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

