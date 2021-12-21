ATEEZ achieves another impressive Billboard milestone with 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3' & 'ZERO: FEVER Epilogue'

'Eight makes one team' and ATINYs know that ATEEZ is a dream team indeed! The year 2021 has been a great one for ATEEZ with the triple releases of their EPs 'ZERO: FEVER Part.2', 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3' and 'ZERO: FEVER Epilogue' achieving amazing rankings on the Billboard chart! Now, with less than two weeks left of 2021, the boy group has yet another achievement they can add to their already impressive list for the year.

ATEEZ released their 8th EP 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3' in September and on September 25, it was the group’s first to enter the Billboard 200 chart. Also, 'ZERO: FEVER Part.3' also peaked at number 42 on the chart, which is an even bigger accomplishment since it’s so high on the list.

With this, ATEEZ has become one of only two 4th generation K-Pop artists to reach another milestone on this chart. Along with ENHYPEN, they’re the only two artists who have had multiple albums chart in the top 100 spots of the Billboard 200 chart this year! This accomplishment was reached with their most recent album, 'ZERO: FEVER Epilogue', debuting at number 73 on the Billboard 200 chart this week.

It is remarkable considering ATEEZ promoted their latest album for a short time and had no official U.S stores to purchase them in but despite this, the album still made enough international sales to reach the top 100 of the Billboard 200 chart! ATINYs are of course very proud of the group! Congratulations to ATEEZ!

