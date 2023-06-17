ATEEZ achieves many new personal records with THE WORLD EP. 2: OUTLAW and BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS)

The 9th mini-album by ATEEZ, THE WORLD EP. 2: OUTLAW was released on June 16 at 2:30 PM IST (1:30 PM KST), achieving consecutive career highs. According to the Hanteo Chart, THE WORLD EP. 2: OUTLAW sold 756,748 copies in one day of release and was dubbed a 'Half Million Seller,' which is comparable to the first single SPIN OFF: FROM THE WITNESS that came out in December of last year which set its own record by selling 350,000 copies on its first day of release, more than doubling the previous record.

BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS):

In addition, all songs, including BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS), debuted at the top of the Bugs real-time chart immediately following the release of the new album. As of the morning of June 17th, these countries included Saudi Arabia, Chile, Singapore, Peru, and others. The fact that iTunes Top Album Chart and Worldwide iTunes Album Chart in 34 nations demonstrates their global popularity. Within eight hours of its release, the music video had more than 10 million views, breaking a previous record. It was also named Music Video Trending Worldwide, Video Trending Worldwide, and Most Viewed in 24 Hours on YouTube. The 9th mini-album by ATEEZ, THE WORLD EP. 2: OUTLAW includes the title track, BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS), This World, Dune, DJANGO, Wake Up, and Outlaw are all in the album which already has received unusual reactions like this. This makes a total of six songs that present a variety of music.

ATEEZ:

Bada, Son Junho & Kim Sohyun, Min Woohyuk, ATEEZ, La Poem, TNX, and others performed their chosen songs in episode 611 of the entertainment program Immortal Song on KBS 2TV, which airs at 6:10 p.m. on June 17th. Regarding ATEEZ, which has a track record of winning championship trophies upon their initial appearance, MC Lee Chanwon stated that ATEEZ has won three times out of the five times they have appeared on the show, with a winning rate of sixty percent. Additionally, he stated that they hold the most awards among idol performers.

